Gatlin Black Share 'Lazy Susan' Video

(From The Strait) Gatlin Black have released their new single and video "Lazy Susan", which comes from their forthcoming "Modern Spirit" EP and offers an infectious melody meant to spin circles in your mind like a mental loop or a carousel.
""Lazy Susan" is about watching someone slowly disappear into addiction," says
frontman Jake Weckwerth. "Caught in repetitive behaviors, burning bridges, and circling the same mistakes until there's nothing left. It's inspired by real people and real losses, not from a place of judgment, but from frustration, sadness, and helplessness. The title reflects that endless spinning, motion without progress, where everything looks the same no matter how many times it turns."
Recorded live off the floor, "Lazy Susan" captures that live show energy, resulting in a rhythmically layered sound. The song's message is a personal one, best shared via the songwriter's own words: "Addiction can be beat. Plain and simple," says Jake. "The outro part of this song represents "cheering" Lazy Susan on during her journey - her/your trauma is real, and life is hard, but we're rooting for ya!! It is always easier to fall into the loops and repetitions.
"Let this song be a beacon of hope, encouragement, and proof that change is real, and inevitable one way or another. So let it be the positive, the tougher but beneficial choice. It is never too late to change the situation. The world is waiting to see what you can do."
