Iron Man's Anthem: A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne Coming

(Grand Sounds) Iron Man's Anthem: A Tribute to Ozzy brings together bands from across Europe and the United States to pay respect to one of the most influential voices in heavy music.
Released by Witching Buzz, the compilation traces Ozzy Osbourne's impact from the earliest Black Sabbath years through key moments of his solo career, using interpretation rather than imitation. The album will be released on February 13, 2026.
The artists involved do not aim for faithful reproductions. Instead, each track filters a classic song through the band's own sound, background, and era, resulting in versions that feel personal, rough-edged, and alive. The selection moves from early Sabbath staples recorded at the dawn of heavy metal to later material that shaped generations of musicians well beyond the genre's original boundaries.
This is a release made by musicians who grew up with these songs and chose to respond in their own voice, on their own terms.
Bandcamp link here:
Tracklisting
Runaway Devils (Poland)
"Black Sabbath" (1970)
Heaven And Hellvis (Scotland)
"The Wizard" (1970)
Rainbow Bridge (Italy)
"N.I.B." (1970)
Angel Slaughter (USA)
"Sleeping Village" (1970)
Disimoria (Germany)
"War Pigs" (1970)
Corruption (Poland)
"Paranoid" (1970)
Root Zero (Ireland)
"Planet Caravan" (1970)
Postmortal (Poland)
"Electric Funeral" (1970)
Death Catapult (USA)
"Hand of Doom" (1970)
Tharsis (UK)
"Rat Salad" (1970)
Arcane Focus (USA)
"Fairies Wear Boots" (1970)
Thorndale (The Netherlands)
"After Forever" (1971)
Dee Calhoun (USA)
"Children of the Grave" (1971)
Mouth (Sweden)
"Solitude" (1971)
Plata O Plomo (Poland)
"Into the Void" (1971)
Bert Hall of Mango (USA)
"Wheels of Confusion" (1972)
Bruit Parasite (France)
"A National Acrobat" (1973)
Necro Weasel (Finland)
"Never Say Die!" (1978)
Wasted Awakening (UK)
"Shot in the Dark" (1986)
Poste 942 (France)
"No More Tears" (1991)
Miss Lava (Portugal)
"Hellraiser" (1991)
W.T*M (International)
"Perry Mason" (1995)
Iron Man's Anthem: A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne Coming
Roger Waters Addresses His Ozzy Osbourne Insults
Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Moving Forward
Billy Morrison & Ozzy Osbourne Collector's Edition Picture Disc Vinyl Released
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album
Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album
Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary
Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video
Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade
Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives
Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'