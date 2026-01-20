Iron Man's Anthem: A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne Coming

(Grand Sounds) Iron Man's Anthem: A Tribute to Ozzy brings together bands from across Europe and the United States to pay respect to one of the most influential voices in heavy music.

Released by Witching Buzz, the compilation traces Ozzy Osbourne's impact from the earliest Black Sabbath years through key moments of his solo career, using interpretation rather than imitation. The album will be released on February 13, 2026.

The artists involved do not aim for faithful reproductions. Instead, each track filters a classic song through the band's own sound, background, and era, resulting in versions that feel personal, rough-edged, and alive. The selection moves from early Sabbath staples recorded at the dawn of heavy metal to later material that shaped generations of musicians well beyond the genre's original boundaries.

This is a release made by musicians who grew up with these songs and chose to respond in their own voice, on their own terms.

Tracklisting

Runaway Devils (Poland)

"Black Sabbath" (1970)

Heaven And Hellvis (Scotland)

"The Wizard" (1970)

Rainbow Bridge (Italy)

"N.I.B." (1970)

Angel Slaughter (USA)

"Sleeping Village" (1970)

Disimoria (Germany)

"War Pigs" (1970)

Corruption (Poland)

"Paranoid" (1970)

Root Zero (Ireland)

"Planet Caravan" (1970)

Postmortal (Poland)

"Electric Funeral" (1970)

Death Catapult (USA)

"Hand of Doom" (1970)

Tharsis (UK)

"Rat Salad" (1970)

Arcane Focus (USA)

"Fairies Wear Boots" (1970)

Thorndale (The Netherlands)

"After Forever" (1971)

Dee Calhoun (USA)

"Children of the Grave" (1971)

Mouth (Sweden)

"Solitude" (1971)

Plata O Plomo (Poland)

"Into the Void" (1971)

Bert Hall of Mango (USA)

"Wheels of Confusion" (1972)

Bruit Parasite (France)

"A National Acrobat" (1973)

Necro Weasel (Finland)

"Never Say Die!" (1978)

Wasted Awakening (UK)

"Shot in the Dark" (1986)

Poste 942 (France)

"No More Tears" (1991)

Miss Lava (Portugal)

"Hellraiser" (1991)

W.T*M (International)

"Perry Mason" (1995)

