Lorna Shore Deliver 'In Darkness' Video And Expand North American Tour

(FRPR) After dominating 2025 with their explosive new album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me (named one of the best of the year by Kerrang, Metal Hammer and Loudwire), Lorna Shore is ready to do it all over again in 2026 with a massive global tour that kicks off January 23 in Germany and heads into the spring with newly announced dates just added for North America.

Lorna Shore will be joined by Paleface Swiss and Signs Of The Swarm for the North American run, which begins April 17 in Buffalo, NY and runs through May 22 in Montclair, NJ, alongside festival appearances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.

Tickets for the North American dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, January 20 at 9AM ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 23 at 9AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Alongside today's tour announcement, Lorna Shore also releases the latest taste of their critically acclaimed new album with the single and video for "In Darkness." See the music video, directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye, below.

Says frontman Will Ramos of the song, "'In Darkness' is about growing up feeling distant from everyone, a song about anxiety and being an outcast (as many of us metal fans grow from). It's a song about embracing that outlandish and ostracized feeling. Knowing that we have grown in the shadows, the darkness of the world, but accepting that through that darkness we have become."

I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me, out now via Century Media Records, is Lorna Shore's fifth album and the first in three years since 2022's Pain Remains and continues the band's reputation as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

The quintet, also including lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor and bassist Michael Yager, have hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band's quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, Lorna Shore have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

LORNA SHORE 2026 GLOBAL TOUR

European Dates with Whitechapel, Shadow Of Intent, Humanity's Last Breath

01/23 Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

01/24 Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

01/25 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Universum

01/27 Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar

01/29 Budapest, Hungary @ Arena

01/30 Wiener Neustadt, Austria @ Arena Nova

01/31 Munich, Germany @ Zenith

02/01 Padova, Italy @ Kioene Arena

02/03 Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

02/04 Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

02/05 Paris, France @ Zenith

02/06 Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

02/08 London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

02/09 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 1

02/10 Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

02/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

02/13 Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

02/14 Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena

02/15 Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen

02/17 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Partille Arena

02/18 Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

02/19 Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet Ice Hall

02/21 Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall

02/22 Turku, Finland @ Logomo

North American Dates with Paleface Swiss & Signs Of The Swarm

4/17 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

4/18 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

4/19 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

4/20 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

4/22 Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

4/24 Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

4/25 Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

4/27 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

4/29 Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

5/1 Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

5/2 East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

5/3 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

5/4 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

5/6 Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

5/7 Dothan, AL @ The Plant

5/8 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*

5/9 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

5/11 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

5/12 Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

5/14 Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

5/15 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple*

5/16 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

5/18 Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

5/20 Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey's Event Center

5/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

5/22 Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

*Festival Dates

