Poison The Well And Converge Announce Spring Tour

(ASPR) Poison The Well are thrilled to announce their Spring 2026 headline tour. Converge will support with Balmora, SPY, The Armed, and The Barbarians of California appearing on different segments. Artist pre-sale tickets go live Wednesday, January 21 at 10am local time.

PTW released the definitive album The Opposite of December... A Season of Separation in December 1999 and it went on to become a benchmark of the genre that has inspired a generation of bands.

The album was chosen as one of the "15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today" by Brooklyn Vegan; as one of the "21 Best U.S. Metalcore Albums of All Time" by Kerrang!; as one of the "25 Best Metalcore Albums of All Time" by Loudwire; and as one of the "Top 60 Best Hard Rock Albums of All Time" by Revolver. Its influence is indisputable.

But the band is not content to rest on the laurels of its past achievements, as mighty as those achievements are. PEACE IN PLACE, their first album in 16 years, will arrive via SharpTone Records on March 20.

POISON THE WELL ON TOUR:

4/2 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

4/3 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall*

4/4 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot*

4/6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground*

4/7 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY*

4/9 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

4/10 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center*

4/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore*

4/12 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall*

4/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World%

5/7 - Denver, CO - Summit&

5/9 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Outdoors&

5/10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues&

5/12 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater&

5/13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco&

5/15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues&

5/16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park&

5/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom&

%Festival Date

*SPY and Balmora

&The Armed and The Barbarians of California

