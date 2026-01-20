Sevendust Announce New Album 'ONE'

(PFA) Currently blazing their way across Europe opening for Alter Bridge, GRAMMY Award-nominated metal icons Sevendust have announced their 15th studio album, ONE.
The highly anticipated release from the quintet-Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar), John Connolly (guitar), Vince Hornsby (bass), and Morgan Rose (drums)-arrives May 1st via Napalm Records.
Building on their unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, ONE proves why Sevendust remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track "One" to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of "Misdirection," the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only Sevendust can deliver.
Tracks such as "Is This The Real You" and "We Won" stand confidently alongside the band's most iconic material. The first music from ONE will be released soon, and the album is available for pre-order now here.
Renowned as one of the most powerful live bands in modern metal, Sevendust are preparing to hit the road in support of One. Their U.S. headline tour kicks off April 16 in Carterville, IL, and runs through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, TN. Atreyu, Fire From The Gods, and American Adrenaline will join as support. The band will also open for Alter Bridge at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, GA, and May 21 in Nashville, TN. Additionally, Sevendust will appear at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.
For all upcoming tour dates, ticket information, and VIP packages, visit: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour.
Sevendust 2026 US Tour Dates
Thu, Apr 16 - Carterville, IL - Walker's Bluff Casino Resort
Fri, Apr 17 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sat, Apr 18 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort
Mon, Apr 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Tue, Apr 21 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Wed, Apr 22 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Fri, Apr 24 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Sat, Apr 25 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Sun, Apr 26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *
Tue, Apr 28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Wed, Apr 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Fri, May 1 - Denver, CO - Summit
Sat, May 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Mon, May 4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
Tue, May 5 - Springfield, MO - The Regency LIve
Wed, May 6 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall
Fri, May 8 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
Sat, May 9 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Mon, May 11 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Tue, May 12 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
Thu, May 14 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
Fri, May 15 - Columbus OH - Sonic Temple
Sat, May 16 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
Sun, May 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Tue, May 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Wed, May 20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
Thu, May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *
* Opening for Alter Bridge
The track listing for ONE is:
1) One
2) Unbreakable
3) Is This The Real You
4) Threshold
5) We Won
6) Construct
7) Bright Side
8) The Drop
9) Blood Price
10) Misdirection
SEVENDUST ONE will be available in the following formats:
1-CD 6p Digisleeve, 12p booklet
1-CD 6p Digisleeve, 12p booklet + Signed Card (Newbury exclusive)
1-LP Gatefold TRANSLUCENT RED (Retail RoW & Napalm RoW Shop exclusive)
1-LP Gatefold SPLATTERED CRISTALLO/RED (Napalm NorAm & Napalm RoW Shop exclusive)
1-LP Gatefold CRISTALLO (Retail NorAm / CAN exclusive)
1-LP Gatefold CRISTALLO + Signed Card (Newbury exclusive)
1-LP Gatefold MARBLED Translucent Red Black (Band exclusive, ltd to 300)
1-LP SPLATTERED Black Smoke / Black - DUST (Band exclusive, ltd to 300)
1-LP SPLIT Black / RED (Band exclusive, ltd to 300)
Sevendust's Morgan Rose Fuels Horizon Theory's 'Transcendence'
Sevendust Launching Acoustic Tour
Creed And Sevendust To End Year With Three New Shows
Sevendust's Clint Lowery Forced To Sit out Seasons 21st Anniversary Tour
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album- Death Cab for Cutie announce Summer Tour and New Record Deal- Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video- more
Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Hear Megadeth's Final Studio Album
Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album
Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary
Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video
Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade
Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives
Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'