Sevendust Announce New Album 'ONE'

(PFA) Currently blazing their way across Europe opening for Alter Bridge, GRAMMY Award-nominated metal icons Sevendust have announced their 15th studio album, ONE.

The highly anticipated release from the quintet-Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar), John Connolly (guitar), Vince Hornsby (bass), and Morgan Rose (drums)-arrives May 1st via Napalm Records.

Building on their unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, ONE proves why Sevendust remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track "One" to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of "Misdirection," the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only Sevendust can deliver.

Tracks such as "Is This The Real You" and "We Won" stand confidently alongside the band's most iconic material. The first music from ONE will be released soon, and the album is available for pre-order now here.

Renowned as one of the most powerful live bands in modern metal, Sevendust are preparing to hit the road in support of One. Their U.S. headline tour kicks off April 16 in Carterville, IL, and runs through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, TN. Atreyu, Fire From The Gods, and American Adrenaline will join as support. The band will also open for Alter Bridge at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, GA, and May 21 in Nashville, TN. Additionally, Sevendust will appear at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

For all upcoming tour dates, ticket information, and VIP packages, visit: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour.

Sevendust 2026 US Tour Dates

Thu, Apr 16 - Carterville, IL - Walker's Bluff Casino Resort

Fri, Apr 17 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Sat, Apr 18 - Larchwood, IA - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

Mon, Apr 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Tue, Apr 21 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Wed, Apr 22 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Fri, Apr 24 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Sat, Apr 25 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Sun, Apr 26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

Tue, Apr 28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Wed, Apr 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Fri, May 1 - Denver, CO - Summit

Sat, May 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Mon, May 4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Tue, May 5 - Springfield, MO - The Regency LIve

Wed, May 6 - Fayetteville, AR - Ozark Music Hall

Fri, May 8 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

Sat, May 9 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Mon, May 11 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Tue, May 12 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

Thu, May 14 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Fri, May 15 - Columbus OH - Sonic Temple

Sat, May 16 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

Sun, May 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Tue, May 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Wed, May 20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Thu, May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

* Opening for Alter Bridge

The track listing for ONE is:

1) One

2) Unbreakable

3) Is This The Real You

4) Threshold

5) We Won

6) Construct

7) Bright Side

8) The Drop

9) Blood Price

10) Misdirection

SEVENDUST ONE will be available in the following formats:

1-CD 6p Digisleeve, 12p booklet

1-CD 6p Digisleeve, 12p booklet + Signed Card (Newbury exclusive)

1-LP Gatefold TRANSLUCENT RED (Retail RoW & Napalm RoW Shop exclusive)

1-LP Gatefold SPLATTERED CRISTALLO/RED (Napalm NorAm & Napalm RoW Shop exclusive)

1-LP Gatefold CRISTALLO (Retail NorAm / CAN exclusive)

1-LP Gatefold CRISTALLO + Signed Card (Newbury exclusive)

1-LP Gatefold MARBLED Translucent Red Black (Band exclusive, ltd to 300)

1-LP SPLATTERED Black Smoke / Black - DUST (Band exclusive, ltd to 300)

1-LP SPLIT Black / RED (Band exclusive, ltd to 300)

