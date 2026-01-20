Sublime Reef Madness Cruise Set To Sail This Fall

(BEC) Sublime and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for 25 years, have announced the Sublime Reef Madness Cruise, sailing November 15-19 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on Norwegian Jewel. First Round Presale Sign-Ups are available now through February 8. Final Round Presale Sign-Ups will conclude February 15. Public On-Sales begin February 17 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at SublimeCruise.com. Savings of $100 are available during the presale; prices will increase on February 17.
The Sublime Reef Madness Cruise will be an unforgettable experience on the high seas, highlighted by two headline performances from Sublime on the pool deck, with a front-to-back performance of their iconic self-titled album and a greatest hits set. The cruise features a carefully curated lineup with performances by Yelawolf, The Elovaters, Common Kings, Amigo The Devil, Long Beach Dub Allstars, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Codefendants and many more. The BVRNT stage presented by SVNBVRNT will feature performances by Jakobs Castle, Strange Case and friends. The experience also includes stand-up comedy from Jason Ellis, Daryl Wright and Eric Freedman.
Sublime Reef Madness will also offer a range of once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive Sublime-hosted activities, including a band Q&A session and a curated art showcase featuring rare memorabilia and artwork along with Norwegian Jewel's signature world-class dining and endless amenities. The first 500 cabins to book will have access to an exclusive photo opportunity with Sublime.
The spectacular Norwegian Jewel will pull out all the stops for Sublime Reef Madness, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.
Beyond the onboard experience, Sublime Reef Madness cruisers will also enjoy a spectacular shore excursion on Norwegian's very own private island, Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.
SUBLIME REEF MADNESS CRUISE
SAILING NOVEMBER 15-19 FROM MIAMI, FL TO GREAT STIRRUP CAY, BAHAMAS
ON NORWEGIAN JEWEL
SUBLIME
YELAWOLF · THE ELOVATERS · COMMON KINGS
AMIGO THE DEVIL · G. LOVE · THE ALTONS
HONESTAV · LONG BEACH DUB ALLSTARS
CODEFENDANTS · WHEELAND BROTHERS · DIZZYISDEAD
SVNBVRNT PRESENTS THE BVRNT STAGE
FEATURING JAKOBS CASTLE, STRANGE CASE, & FRIENDS
DJ MUGGS OF CYPRESS HILL
DJ PRODUCT · DJ MAMA TROY
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
COMEDY BY:
JASON ELLIS · DARYL WRIGHT · ERIC FREEDMAN
TATTOOS BY:
OPIE ORTIZ
WELLNESS BY:
FABIAN RODRIGUEZ
THE NOWELL FAMILY FOUNDATION
