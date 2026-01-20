The Funeral Portrait Release 'Stay Weird' Live Video as 'Greetings From Suffocate City' Arrives

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait have released a live video for their track "Stay Weird". It comes from the band's very first live album, "Greetings From Suffocate City", which arrived today.
'Stay Weird' has always been our love letter to the beautifully strange souls who've supported this band from day one," declares frontman Lee Jennings. "Hearing The Coffin Crew scream it back at us in Atlanta during our 'Suffocate City Town Hall Meeting' was unreal. That night captured everything we stand for-individuality, belonging, and the freedom to be exactly who you are. I'm beyond excited that this live album lets the world feel that energy."
"Stay Weird" is the follow-up to the live video of their breakout single, "Voodoo Doll," released October 31st. On Live From Suffocate City, fans are invited to step inside the chaos and catharsis of The Funeral Portrait's first-ever "Suffocate City Town Hall Meeting," captured live from their sold-out hometown show at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA in 2025.
The exclusive Blu-ray documents the band's legendary performance in front of a packed house of diehard fans. It's a thrilling night of raw emotion, high-energy theatrics, and fan-favorite anthems. Watch the video below and check out the album here
