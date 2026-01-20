The Human League, Soft Cell And Alison Moyet Teaming Up For The Generations Tour

(Reybee) Collecting three of the most inspirational and impactful artists that arose around 1980, The Generations Tour has drawn together The Human League, Soft Cell and Alison Moyet for a tour of North America this Summer.

Kicking off on June 2nd at San Diego, CA's Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre with dates in cities continent-wide including Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and concluding in Niagara, ON on July 2nd, the 21-date tour will pack an evening with these artists' classic hits, deep cuts and new music. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, January 23rd at 10:00am Local with various presales in advance of that date.

"Since our debut in 1980, we have always enjoyed an awesome welcome in America and we're really thrilled to be embarking on a coast-to-coast tour of the U.S. in 2026," says Philip Oakey of The Human League. "Sharing the stage on this visit will be two of the best and most iconic music acts of our generation, Soft Cell and Alison Moyet. Both are personal favorites. We're looking forward to being part of the bill of a lifetime and, once more, getting the chance to play in some of our best loved places in the world. We can't wait."

"The opportunity to tour with the Human League is just incredible," adds Marc Almond of Soft Cell. "They are legendary and I know they will do an unforgettable show, having not toured the U.S. for over a decade, and Alison Moyet is such a talented artist and a wonderful singer. Honestly, it will be an absolute honor to be part of the bill with these artists."

"Live work really matters to me," explains Alison Moyet about the live performances that all three will contribute to. "I love the physical feeling that singing gives me. It's totally primal and euphoric. On stage, I remember how to connect with myself. I am honoured to have been invited to share a stage on this tour with The Human League and Soft Cell. Stunning artists that reframed our music scene and by cutting their own shapes, made it possible for people like me to launch."

Emerging at the top of 1980 during a particularly fertile music cosmos, these three artists initiated a colossal shift in music, rising up the ranks quickly and staying there in the decades to come, proving their longevity was a result of their solid musicianship and not because of any trends. With such earth-shifting singles such as The Human League's "Don't You Want Me," "Fascination," and "Human," Soft Cell's "Tainted Love" and "Purple Zone" with Pet Shop Boys, and Alison Moyet's "Situation" (as Yaz) and "Love Resurrection," each artists' contribution to music is undeniable. Reaching new generations of fans for over 40 years, they continue to inspire subsequent generations through the innovative sounds and songs they created which remain hugely influential even today. To this end, The Generations Tour celebrates their impact as landmarks in the British music scene - their innovative music and style having influenced fashion, sound and club culture in the U.K., the U.S., Europe, and beyond.

Jun 2 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Jun 4 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Jun 5 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Jun 6 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

Jun 8 Seattle, WA Marymoor Live

Jun 11 Salt Lake City, UT Red Buttle Garden Amphitheatre

Jun 12 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Jun 13 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Jun 16 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

Jun 17 New Orleans Saenger Theatre

Jun 19 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Jun 20 Charlotte, NC The Amp Ballantyne

Jun 21 Nashville, TN Grand Ol Opry

Jun 23 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Jun 24 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Detroit

Jun 26 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Jun 27 Boston, MA Wang Theatre

Jun 28 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Jun 30 Vienna, VA Filene Center [tickets on sale Feb. 27th]

Jul 1 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield

Jul 2 Niagara, ON Fallsview Casino Resort

