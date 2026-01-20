The String Cheese Incident Ancounces The Moroccan Incident

(BHM) The String Cheese Incident, Pilgrimage of Sound, and Dayglo Presents proudly announce The Moroccan Incident, an exclusive destination gathering taking place September 24-26, 2026, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Designed as an intimate Pilgrimage for the band's devoted community, The Moroccan Incident is more than a series of shows, it's an immersive experience blending live music, travel, and cultural exploration. The event will feature three full performances by The String Cheese Incident, set within one of the world's most enchanting and inspiring destinations.

VIP and General Admission travel experiences will be available, each including luxurious Marrakech hotel accommodations, show admission, a limited‑edition merchandise package, and nightly shuttles to and from the venue. VIP guests will also enjoy an exclusive Friday afternoon party featuring a lavish Moroccan buffet, a flavorful experience celebrating the tastes and aromas of the region along with an additional performance by The String Cheese Incident.

Optional add‑on day excursions and multi‑day tours of Morocco can be added to attendees journeys. Float above the Agafay Desert in a Hot Air Balloon at sunrise, stand before the majestic Ouzoud Waterfalls, and journey by camel and 4x4 through breathtaking landscapes - all shared within an intimate community connected by music and adventure.

This three day intimate gathering is designed for exploration where the music becomes a meeting point. Each individual experience is shaped by you, not for you. This intimate gathering is guided by choice, curiosity, and a willingness to give in to wonder, with more space to roam, more room for chance encounters, and deeper trust in the magic that emerges when you dare to explore. This is not a return to what was; it's a call to adventure.

Tickets and travel packages go on sale Friday, January 23 at 10 a.m. MT at

www.themoroccanincident.com

