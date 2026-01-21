Bleed From Within Streaming Their Live Audiotree Session

(Nuclear Blast) Bleed From Within are proud to reveal their live Audiotree Session. The band filmed the one take performance during their 2025 North America tour supporting Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium, featuring songs from their latest album Zenith and more.
Audiotree are renowned for showcasing talented musicians from around the world. Their channel has become a cornerstone, capturing intimate studio performances from diverse artists.
Bleed From Within stated: "We've had our eyes on Audiotree for quite some time. We saw this as an opportunity to showcase our material in a new light, without the usual production that we have with us in a live environment. In an age of over produced records & bands editing live footage, it felt refreshing to walk into a room and just play our instruments knowing that this was our one take and only chance to dial it in. There were no run throughs or drop ins. Play it loud, then come see it in the flesh in April/May on our first ever headline tour of North America!"
NORTH AMERICA - THE ZENITH TOUR
04.02.2026 U.S. Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (upstairs)
04.03.2026 CAN Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield *LOW TICKETS
04.04.2026 CAN Toronto, ON @ Opera House *LOW TICKETS
04.06.2026 U.S. Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of The Living
04.07.2026 U.S. Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy
04.08.2026 U.S. Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small's
04.10.2026 U.S. Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
04.11.2026 U.S. Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
04.12.2026 U.S. Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
04.14.2026 U.S. Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
04.15.2026 U.S. Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
04.17.2026 U.S. Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04.19.2026 U.S. Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
04.20.2026 U.S. Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04.21.2026 U.S. Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
04.22.2026 U.S. Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
04.24.2026 U.S. Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
04.25.2026 U.S. Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
04.26.2026 U.S. Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04.28.2026 U.S. Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
04.29.2026 U.S. Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
05.01.2026 U.S. Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
05.02.2026 U.S. Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
05.03.2026 U.S. Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
05.05.2026 U.S. Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
05.06.2026 U.S. Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
05.07.2026 U.S. New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
