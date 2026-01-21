Bleed From Within Streaming Their Live Audiotree Session

(Nuclear Blast) Bleed From Within are proud to reveal their live Audiotree Session. The band filmed the one take performance during their 2025 North America tour supporting Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium, featuring songs from their latest album Zenith and more.

Audiotree are renowned for showcasing talented musicians from around the world. Their channel has become a cornerstone, capturing intimate studio performances from diverse artists.

Bleed From Within stated: "We've had our eyes on Audiotree for quite some time. We saw this as an opportunity to showcase our material in a new light, without the usual production that we have with us in a live environment. In an age of over produced records & bands editing live footage, it felt refreshing to walk into a room and just play our instruments knowing that this was our one take and only chance to dial it in. There were no run throughs or drop ins. Play it loud, then come see it in the flesh in April/May on our first ever headline tour of North America!"

NORTH AMERICA - THE ZENITH TOUR

04.02.2026 U.S. Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (upstairs)

04.03.2026 CAN Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield *LOW TICKETS

04.04.2026 CAN Toronto, ON @ Opera House *LOW TICKETS

04.06.2026 U.S. Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of The Living

04.07.2026 U.S. Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy

04.08.2026 U.S. Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small's

04.10.2026 U.S. Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

04.11.2026 U.S. Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

04.12.2026 U.S. Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

04.14.2026 U.S. Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04.15.2026 U.S. Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

04.17.2026 U.S. Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

04.19.2026 U.S. Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

04.20.2026 U.S. Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04.21.2026 U.S. Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

04.22.2026 U.S. Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

04.24.2026 U.S. Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

04.25.2026 U.S. Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04.26.2026 U.S. Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04.28.2026 U.S. Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

04.29.2026 U.S. Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05.01.2026 U.S. Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

05.02.2026 U.S. Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

05.03.2026 U.S. Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

05.05.2026 U.S. Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

05.06.2026 U.S. Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

05.07.2026 U.S. New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

