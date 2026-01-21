Chameleons Announce North American Tour

(Reybee) Heralded by a stream of overwhelmingly celebratory reviews for their latest full-length album Arctic Moon (their first in over 24 years), Chameleons are launching a North American tour which will kick off on April 7th in Minneapolis and conclude on May 2nd in Houston, TX with shows in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Orlando and Nashville with many cities in-between. The Veldt will be support.

While their albums, including 2025's Arctic Moon have been overwhelmingly embraced by new and old fans alike, their live shows are the stuff of legend. The Spill Magazine wrote of their Toronto show in August 2024, "The band played a tight set and are all incredible musicians. Special mention must be given to Vox, whose vocals are as strong as ever. The man simply does not age. When they performed songs from their debut album as encores, it was as if time stood still." Pop Dose called their Seattle show "absolute fire... I was as much mesmerized by what appeared to be [Stephen] Rice's effortless plucking of his cherry red guitar to produce gigantic melodies and intricate hooks that resonate with my soul as much as the words Vox passionately brings to life." Of their London show, Louder Than War proclaimed, "Chameleons performed a blistering set at Shepherd's Bush Empire, in the process revealing that one of the finest bands of the post-punk era still have plenty to say with their irrepressible melodies, nimble basslines, shimmering guitars, and intriguing lyrics... The Chameleons are still more than capable of creating some of the greatest experiences." On the same London show, The Guardian reported that the "gnarled angst and integrity of Manchester's ultimate cult band remains intact."

Bestowed with triumphant and across-the-board stellar reviews, Arctic Moon found Chameleons growing exponentially both musically and in popularity. Containing seven new songs including the single "Saviours Are A Dangerous Thing", a re-recorded version of the 2024 single "Where Are You?", plus longer compositions such as the slow-burning epic "David Bowie Takes My Hand," the new album has garnered a four star review in MOJO ("The Manc lizard king's mix of head shop philosophy and mournful stadium jangle has aged well"), a 9 out of 10 review in Vive Le Rock ("It's rare for a band to recapture the magic of their youth so ably, but that's exactly what they have done here"), and an 8 out of 10 from UNCUT (""The muscular opener confirms they mean business, with further shape-shifting amid gothic jangles and a convincing anthemic passion recalling former moody heights, while the more sprawling tracks best illustrate their 21st century relevance"). Although signaling something of a departure from the sound of their earlier albums, Arctic Moon nevertheless remains rooted in the same emotional depth, spirit and intensity that has always defined their output.

"There is an obvious maturity to the songwriting on this record, and anyone familiar with our past work will hear that this is a positive step forward," bassist and singer Vox (Mark Burgess) has previously stated. "While we're proud of the band's legacy, we really wanted to forge something fresh while retaining that profound and imaginative quality we're known for. We think that we have managed to do that and deliver a very strong record!"

Apr 7 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

Apr 8 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

Apr 10 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

Apr 11 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick

Apr 12 Toronto, ON Mod Club

Apr 13 Montreal, QC Theâtre Fairmount

Apr 14 Somerville, MA Crystal Ballroom

Apr 16 Brooklyn, MA Warsaw

Apr 17 Washington, DC Black Cat

Apr 18 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

Apr 19 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

Apr 20 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

Apr 21 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

Apr 23 Tampa, FL New World Music Hall

Apr 24 Orlando, FL The Social

Apr 25 West Palm Beach, FL Respectable Street

Apr 26 Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits

Apr 27 Atlanta, GA Center Stage - The Loft

Apr 28 Nashville, TN The Basement East

Apr 30 Fort Worth, TX Tulips

May 1 Austin, TX Mohawk (outside)

May 2 Houston, TX Numbers

