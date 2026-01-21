Chicago, Steely Dan, Billy Joel, Springsteen Stars Lead The Allstar Project Lineup

(SBL) Studio D'Lux announced the release of The Allstar Project, a dynamic new album bringing together an extraordinary roster of world-class musicians whose collective resumes span some of the most influential bands in classic rock history including Chicago, Steely Dan, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, Styx and Whitesnake. The album will be released on Digital and CD on February 3.

Curated, written, and produced by Doug Kistner, The Allstar Project is a carefully crafted collection that unites previously released and reimagined singles, plus an exclusive new track mixed by Grammy-winning producer Ron Nevison (Led Zeppelin, The Who, Ozzy Osbourne) titled "Turn The Page, " which is out today.

"Most of 'Turn the Page' was already recorded but luckily, at the last minute I started singing the 'Leave all that baggage behind you' line, " states Kistner.

"I'm really proud of the horn arrangement and the guys nailed it. It was really exciting to work with Ron Nevison for the first time too."

The musicians on The Allstar Project include Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel, Paul McCartney), Leland Sklar (James Taylor, Phil Collins), Bill Champlin (Chicago), Keith Howland (Chicago), Lee Loughnane (Chicago), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Glen Burtnik (Styx), Keith Howland (Chicago), Elliot Randall (Steely Dan), Jon Herington (Steely Dan) and Curtis King Jr. (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band). Each artist brings their unmistakable musical voice to the project, resulting in performances that are both familiar and fresh. Rather than functioning as a simple compilation, The Allstar Project serves as a cohesive artistic statement that bridges eras, styles, and generations of musicianship.

Kistner's production approach further emphasizes collaboration and musical storytelling, allowing each contributor's strengths to shine while maintaining a unified sonic identity. The addition of Ron Nevison's mix on the album's new track further elevates the release, underscoring Studio D'Lux's commitment to excellence at every level of production.

