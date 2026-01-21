Exodus To Unleash 'Goliath' Album In March

(Napalm Records) Exodus have announced their 12th studio album, the follow up to their highest charting record ever and Napalm Records debut, Goliath, out March 20, 2026!

Today, the band reveals the massive opening track "3111" - the sinister single strikes dissonant chords before careening into breakneck thrash intensity. This album standout showcases EXODUS' ever-increasingly dynamic approach, even decades into their historic reign. Stream it here

Emerging hungrier than ever in 2026, with Goliath, Exodus reinforces their eternal foothold at the top of thrash metal's hierarchy with 10 of their most diverse, anthemic emissions to date. Further fueled by the widely embraced return of iconic late-era frontman Rob Dukes - first appearing on 2005's Shovel Headed Kill Machine - the album boasts what the band describes as the performance of his life. Goliath is Exodus' most collaborative record in their four decade-plus history, featuring songs written by several band members and guest contributions from Peter Tägtgren (Hypocrisy, Pain) and violinist Katie Jacoby.

Exodus on "3111": "We decided to go hard with the leadoff single, '3111'. The song is about the narco killings in Juarez, and '3111' is the estimated number of murders for 2010 alone."

The official video is too brutal for YouTube and is being denied. It will be released in its entirety at a later time and place. Goliath wastes no time proving as massive as its name, with a sinister introduction opening "3111". Ode to owning one's own volatility "Hostis Humani Generis" features a palpable lyrical delivery from Rob Dukes that cuts like crystal amid frenetic riffs, before rolling into "The Changing Me". The track's introductory notes cascade into hair-raising rhythms, forming one of the band's most anthemic offerings - blending menace and melody with the cleans of guest Peter Tägtgren (Hypocrisy, Pain) together with Tom Hunting and at the end both Peter and Robb scream off the song. Harmonic dual axe acrobatics from resident guitar legends Gary Holt and Lee Altus. "Promise You This" incites mosh pit treachery with explosive energy, cyclonic riffs and turbocharged soloing from Holt and Altus, prior to colossal title track "Goliath" simmering the tempo down with winding, malevolent leads, towering drums and ominous string work from Katie Jacoby coupling with intricate guitars. The album standout showcases the band's ever-increasingly dynamic approach, even decades into their historic reign. Tracks like "Beyond The Event Horizon" and "2 Minutes Hate" provide EXODUS' trademark deadly dose of thrash theatricality - the latter boasting one of the album's most grimacing, grooving pit primers - while undeniably 90s-tinged metallic charm attacks alongside drummer Tom Hunting and bassist Jack Gibson's unmistakable rhythmic rage on tracks like "Violence Works". The nearly eight-minute epic "Summon Of The God Unknown" turns the danger dial to max capacity, setting the stage with a wicked introductory passage before traversing a variegated passage of trudging riffs and heavy metal melody. Power packed closer "The Dirtiest Of The Dozen" wraps the album on a manic high, showcasing EXODUS pulling out all the stops on all instruments. Flurried dueling solos, an isolated bass excursion, rigorous drum dexterity and a blend of both gritty vocal passages and cutting chants combine to serve as yet another prime example of the band's ever-evolving musical mastery.

Produced by Exodus, mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Nile, Undeath), Goliath beams with the explosive authenticity that has set Exodus eons apart from their peers since the release of their debut, 1985's groundbreaking thrash blueprint Bonded By Blood. 40 years later, Exodus are steadfast in their refusal to settle for the safety of mediocrity, fearing nothing and no one and continuing to forge their trademark just as resolutely as they did in their fruition.

Exodus on the new album Goliath: "Are we excited for this record? That's an understatement. We put everything we had into this record (and it's 80 percent complete follow up, but we'll save that conversation for another day!) and it's one of our proudest accomplishments. Wildly collaborative, the most band centric album to date with four songs written by Lee, lyrics by Gary, Rob, Lee and Tom, and just killer all the way around. The time to let the monster loose is coming! Bow Down!"

Goliath tracklisting:

1 3111

2 Hostis Humani Generis

3 The Changing Me (feat. Peter Tägtgren)

4 Promise You This

5 Goliath (feat. Katie Jacoby)

6 Beyond The Event Horizon

7 2 Minutes Hate

8 Violence Works

9 Summon Of The God Unknown

10 The Dirtiest Of The Dozen

