Good Terms Go 'All In' With Burnout Deluxe

(BPM) Alternative band Good Terms is excited to share Burnout Deluxe, an extended edition of their 2024 album Burnout. The record features recent single "Progress" as well as a newly released single titled "All In".

The song was recently added into heavy rotation on Sirius XM Faction Punk, where it has been streaming exclusively ahead of the song's official release. Along with the album, the band has today released a new music video for "All In".

Fans can purchase a vinyl copy of Burnout Deluxe - limited to 500 copies - here, or stream the album here.

"'Burnout' has been a life changing album for us, and putting out 'Burnout Deluxe' is our way of celebrating it. We definitely did literally burn ourselves out, but the journey of going from writing riffs for ourselves in our bedrooms to playing to hundreds of people has been so rewarding and energizing that it's all felt worth it. The experience has directly impacted the new songs on the deluxe album." the band shares. "Meeting new people, seeing what songs got people singing along, and just finding out what songs were the most fun for us to play turned into new songs that we really believe in. I've also met so many people who've related to our songs in ways I never expected. They'll tell me how our song helped them get through a hardship in their life, and their hardship will be so different from what I experienced that inspired me to write the song in the first place. The deluxe album feels like a celebration of all of these moments over the last few years with 'Burnout'."

Good Terms will be on the road this spring for their headlining Highway To Hell Yeah Brother tour, presented by 23Punk. The tour kicks off on February 7th in San Antonio, with stops to follow in Orlando, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

