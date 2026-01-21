Joanne Shaw Taylor Recruits Connor Selby For UK Tour

(Noble) Critically acclaimed British Blues phenom guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor is pleased to announce that award-winning British blues guitarist Connor Selby will be her special guest on her January 2026 UK Tour.

The tour kicks off on Sunday January 25th at Edinburgh Queen's Hall, followed by dates at Buxton Opera House (Jan 26), Blackpool Opera House (Jan 28), Sunderland, The Fire Station (Jan 29), and Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea (Jan 30).

The tour celebrates the recent release of Joanne's critically acclaimed new studio album Black & Gold released by Journeyman Records, available on vinyl, CD and digital.

Experience the magic of Joanne Shaw Taylor and her incredible band as they deliver a powerhouse performance featuring songs from her latest album, Black & Gold. Renowned for her electrifying guitar performances and soulful song writing, Joanne's vocals shine as she blends blues, rock, soul, and pop. The show also includes standout tracks from earlier albums and heartfelt tributes to classic blues legends. As one of today's most dynamic performers, Joanne Shaw Taylor promises an unforgettable night of music.

The new album has received across-the-board rave reviews. Blues in Britain said, "JST is a great guitar player. On Black & Gold she's on absolute top form," while Bluestown Music professed, "Black & Gold is a true musical treat, wonderfully performed, immaculately produced." Classic Rock's 9/10 review said of the album, "Blues chanteuse strikes gold," while Metal Planet Music declared, "Taylor's song writing ability is simply beyond reproach and continues to grow musically."

Joanne will also perform songs from her rich back catalogue of albums including Heavy Soul, Nobody's Fool, and The Blues Album which topped Billboard's Official Blues Album Chart.

The Blues Album was voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster's Association. Joanne will also perform select songs from her older album Reckless Heart, Wild, The Dirty Truth, Almost Always Never, Diamonds in the Dirt, and White Sugar.

See the dates and get tickets here

Related Stories

Joanne Shaw Taylor Recruits Connor Selby For UK Tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor Kicking Off 2026 With UK Tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor Launching U.S. Spring Tour

Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplug For 'Grayer Shade Of Blue'

News > Joanne Shaw Taylor