KALEO Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Their Debut With Expanded Reissue and Tour

(BHM) Icelandic rock band KALEO announce the 10-year anniversary deluxe edition of their debut album, A/B due out June 10 via Rhino Records. The double vinyl release will spotlight some of the band's iconic live performances plus a few rare studio recordings. To celebrate, the band will embark on an extensive North American Way Down We Go Tour this summer with very special guests DAWES, Darren Kiely and 4x GRAMMY-nominee, singer-songwriter Elle King at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. See all dates below and more information here.

"This year's tour will be even more special considering we're commemorating ten years since the release of A/B," said KALEO frontman JJ Julius Son. "We are truly honored that the music still means so much to so many people and we're planning an entirely new show we think our fans are going to love." The debut album spawned hits like "All The Pretty Girls," "No Good," and the global sensation "Way Down We Go," which landed at number one on Billboard's Alternative Rock chart which has nearly 4 billion streams and has been featured in over 3 million TikToks worldwide. In addition, the band will incorporate hits from their two follow-up albums, Surface Sounds and 2025's critically acclaimed MIXED EMOTIONS, into the setlist. On their 2025 effort, Forbes wrote, "Like so many of the great '70s rock albums, it is powerful, diverse, rooted in the great American sounds like blues and country, that are blended with a rock attitude and base sound."

The band's summer tour will begin June 27 at The Novo in Los Angeles and will make its way up the West Coast, through the Rocky Mountains then into the Midwest and Canada before finishing on the East Coast in August. Notable stops include Colorado's iconic Red Rocks, NYC's Pier 17, and Nashville's Pinnacle.

Emerging from Mosfellsbær, a small town in the suburbs of Reykjavik, Iceland, KALEO formed as childhood friends in 2012. Made up of JJ Julius Son (vocals/guitar), David Antonsson (drums), Daniel Kristjansson (bass) and Rubin Pollock (guitar), the group has gone on to global success, selling more than one million concert tickets worldwide, appearing at renowned festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza, television performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, supporting The Rolling Stones, and more. KALEO boasts 16M monthly Spotify listeners, 6B streams worldwide, 1B YouTube views, with their music appearing in notable TV shows like Yellowstone, Ginny & Georgia, Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy and Suits, as well as EA Sports video games including Madden NFL, NHL, and FIFA.

WAY DOWN WE GO TOUR

NORTH AMERICA SUMMER 2026

JUNE

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo*

28 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery*

JULY

1 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge^

3 - Seattle, WA - TBD

4 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre^

6 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion^

10 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBD*

14 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove*

18 - Kansas City, MO Grinders*

19 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle*

21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed*

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - TBD*

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

25 - Quebec, QC - Agora$

28 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS^

30 - Fairlee, VT - Lake Morey Resort

AUGUST

1 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama Resort^

4 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner#

5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore#

7 - New York, NY - Pier 17#

8 - Washington, DC - Anthem

*DAWES

+ELLE KING

#DARREN KIELY

^VINCENT LIMA

$GEOFFROY

Related Stories

Kaleo Announce North American Payback Tour

Kaleo Release First New Song in Three Years 'Lonely Cowboy'

Kaleo Expand North American Fight Or Flight Tour

News > KALEO