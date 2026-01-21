Leaves' Eyes Give Fans First Taste Of Their 'Song Of Darkness'

(C Squared Music) Leaves' Eyes open a new chapter in 2026 with the release of their upcoming EP Song Of Darkness! The band now unveils the title track and EP opener together with an epic new video, offering the first full glimpse into this next creative cycle.
Recorded at Mastersound Studio under the production of band mastermind Alexander Krull, the EP expands the group's trademark fusion of orchestral depth and metallic intensity. It captures Leaves' Eyes at a moment of artistic strength, balancing sweeping symphonic arrangements with an earthy, human pulse.
Lyrically, Song Of Darkness travels along the shifting borders between myth, magic, and history. The title track itself draws inspiration from the medieval Icelandic saga of Gisli the Outlaw, leading listeners into a world of murder, intrigue, guilt-ridden dreams, and the hope for redemption.
The Leaves' Eyes vocalists share about the new single: "Our Song of Darkness transports you to a world of dark dreams and inner turmoil, where mystical spirits from ancient times guide your destiny," says Alexander Krull, and adds it's: "A tragic love story, but no happy ending."
Elina Siirala comments: "Song of Darkness is like a play with contrasts...it combines the mysterious and dark with light and angelic. In the midst of a dark story, there's a feeling of hopefulness! The opposing elements create once again a perfect canvas and drama for a Leaves' Eyes song!"
Each track on Song Of Darkness unfolds like a chapter in a saga, cinematic in scale yet personal in emotion. Elina Siirala's commanding performance brings the stories to life, illuminating the storm of sound around her, while Krull's growls ground the music with raw force. Towering choirs and strings rise beside crushing riffs, with folk-inspired melodies weaving through the dark. From the orchestral grandeur of its opening moments to the final echo of its closing refrain, the EP builds an atmosphere defined by tension, release, and the timeless pull of legend.
With its mix of mythic storytelling, emotional depth, and powerful symphonic metal, Song Of Darkness showcases LEAVES' EYES at full strength. The EP arrives March 6, 2026 via Reigning Phoenix Music. In support of Song Of Darkness, the band will be playing a series of European and UK dates with special guests CATALYST CRIME, and many more dates to follow. Find all upcoming shows listed below!
