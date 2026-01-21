Nick Oliveri Shares Track From N.O. Hits At All Vol 10

(Purple Sage) Californian heavy rock icon Nick Oliveri (former Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age, also Mondo Generator, The Dwarves) shares "Luv Is Fiction", the fiery first track taken from the forthcoming 10th chapter of his "N.O. Hits At All" collector compilation, to be released on April 7th through Heavy Psych Sounds.

"N.O. Hits At All" is the fan-revered compilation series started in 2017 by Heavy Psych Sounds Records, presenting unreleased songs and hidden gems from the iconic rocker's various projects and collaborations over three decades of setting stages and studios on fire across the globe.

About this new chapter of the "N.O. Hits At All" series, Nick Oliveri comments: "This record you are holding is Volume 10 from the series of compilations in which I recorded the vocals for bands that I like, and bands that like my singing voice enough to have asked me to guest vocal on a song for them. Some of these have been released, some have not until now. I have sang and/or recorded bass on 50+ releases of bands I love and had the great honor to work with over the past 25 years, and they are now available together for you to trip out on, thanks to the good folks at Heavy Psych Sounds Records. So get your head right and put this record on and play it loud."

Nick Oliveri is an American bassist, guitarist and vocalist hailing from the hot desert grounds of California and considered a foundational pillar of the desert rock scene. Oliveri first gained prominence as the driving low-end provider for legendary stoner rock band Kyuss, as well as the ferocious bassist and vocalist for Queens of the Stone Age on their seminal albums Rated R and Songs for the Deaf, where his frantic stage presence and visceral contributions became a defining element of the band's early sound.

His 35-year career is a sprawling tapestry of collaboration and exploration. As a bandleader, Oliveri's primary vehicle since 1997 has been Mondo Generator - a raw and unfiltered punk/metal hybrid that serves as an outlet for his more aggressive songwriting and confrontational style. He has spearheaded the solo acoustic project Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic, revealing a more stripped-down, personal side, and powered the heavy rock machine Stoner with former Kyuss bandmate Brant Bjork. In the meantime, his strong punk rock ethos made him a perfect fit for his simultaneous, long-running tenure with the notorious garage-punk outfit The Dwarves.

His unmistakable bass tone and raw, fiery vocals have been a secret weapon for a diverse array of artists, from the Desert Sessions and The Uncontrollable with Blag Dahlia, to guest appearances on albums by the Mark Lanegan Band, Masters of Reality, and Turbonegro. Even after Kyuss, he helped carry the flame with the reunited projects Kyuss Lives! and Vista Chino.

TRACKLIST:

1. Luv Is Fiction - The Dwarves

2. Up And Down Under - Nick Oliveri & The Black Armada

3. We Only Came To Get High - The Dwarves

4. Death March - Nick Oliveri & The Temple Of Daemos

5. Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction - Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic

6. Chains & Shackles - Slash Featuring Nick Oliveri

7. I'm Not Dead - Nick Oliveri & He Who Can Not Be Named

8. Lockdown - Nick Oliveri & Komatsu

9. Bad Boy For Love - Nick Oliveri's Death Acoustic

10. Me 262 - Nick Oliveri & Thee Slayer Hippy

11. Revenge - Nick Oliveri & Winnebago Deal

