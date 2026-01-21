Puscifer Announce Special Screenings Of Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange

(Speakeasy) The Pusciverse - As the countdown to the Feb. 6 release of Puscifer's fifth studio album, Normal Isn't, continues, the band is inviting fans to celebrate at select independent record stores with early screenings of their new concert film, "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange."

"Brick and mortar vinyl shops are the lifeblood of independent bands," Maynard James Keenan notes. "There is a symbiotic relationship that was almost obliterated by the age of digital downloads and streaming. Thankfully we survived by working together."

A list of retailers screening "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange" from Feb. 6 to 8 is below. See store for date, time, and additional details. The concert film will be available for purchase on Feb. 9 at noon Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern via Puscifer.com.

Filmed at Los Angeles' original stock exchange, an art deco landmark long rumored to be among the city's most haunted sites, Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange captures a new chapter for Puscifer. Documenting the first-ever live performance of Normal Isn't, the film features an entirely new stage setup, new costumes, and a graphic-rich light show. As tracks like "Self Evident," "Pendulum," and "Bad Wolf" pulse through the building's granite-lined interior, Maynard James Keenan, Carina Round, Mat Mitchell, Gunnar Olsen, and Josh Moreau deliver a visceral, high-energy performance that brings the album to life.

Puscifer's new album, Normal Isn't, arrives simultaneously with the concert film's premiere and features the recent singles: "Self Evident," "Pendulum," and "ImpetuoUs." Puscifer also announced their foray into comic books last week with the now sold out release of "Tales from the Pusciverse" issue #1. A second printing arrives on Jan. 25.

