Sabaton Score A Hit With 'Crossing The Rubicon' (Feat Nothing More)

(SRO) This is a big moment for Sabaton, the #1 Global Power Metal Band and one of Sweden's most successful bands. They've charged into the Top 10 on the Billboard "Mainstream Rock Airplay" chart this week with the updated version of "Crossing the Rubicon" featuring Nothing More, marking their first-ever appearance on the chart.

"This was an unexpected surprise and a very welcome one," says Sabaton bassist Pär Sundstrom. "Sabaton never takes any support for granted, so this means a lot to us! To have this news just before we are heading over to start our North American tour makes us extra excited to come and play for our American fans!"

"This is a huge milestone for us," continues Joakim Broden. "Reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard 'Mainstream Rock Airplay' chart for the first time is something we're very proud of, especially in the U.S.! Seeing 'Crossing the Rubicon' connect with rock radio and fans the way it has is an amazing feeling. We couldn't have done this without the support of our record label, Better Noise Music, our listeners, radio stations, and of course our labelmates, NOTHING MORE!"

This news comes as Sabaton gear up for their 32-date North American headline tour kicking off February 9 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Having launched their massive worldwide tour this past October in Istanbul, Turkey, Sabaton are pumped to bring their explosive stage presence and epic concert experience to major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, BC.

Sabaton's Top Ten success has reinforced Better Noise Music's position as "The Artist Development Company" and built on the label's other radio/chart successes with Nothing More, whose current album Carnal achieved four #1 rock hits, and The Funeral Portrait, who this week have landed their third #1 rock hit with "Dark Thoughts."

Better Noise Music President/COO Steve Kline says: "Sabaton's breakthrough into the Top 10 is a huge milestone, that reflects the band's broad appeal. This achievement also speaks to the strength of our artist development efforts. Congratulations to Jackie Kajzer for leading the charge on radio and helping Sabaton reach this exciting new level."

