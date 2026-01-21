Watch Joel Hoekstra's 13's 'Lifeline' Video

(Freeman) Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Revolution Saints) is proud to share his new single, "Lifeline," taken from the upcoming fourth album of his solo project, Joel Hoekstra's 13, 'From The Fade,' due out on February 27, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Hoekstra comments on the new single: "'Lifeline' is basically a straight ahead melodic rock song. Girish Pradhan delivers a gritty, powerful lead vocal, and Jeff Scott Soto compliments him beautifully with his backing vocals. Vinny Appice and Tony Franklin provide a tasteful groove full of fun accents and hits, while Derek Sherinian provides a killer keyboard solo and the perfect sounds/parts for the song. Once again, with Girish being in India we opted to have some green screen fun for the video! I hope you enjoy it!"

Joel Hoekstra's 13 returns with its fourth studio album, 'From the Fade' - a dynamic collection of 10 brand-new tracks that combine soaring melodies, thunderous riffs, and the high-level musicianship fans have come to expect.

Once again, guitarist and composer Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Cher, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) is joined by an elite cast of rock veterans: powerhouse drummer Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), legendary bassist Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder), virtuoso keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Sons of Apollo), and rising vocal sensation Girish Pradhan (Girish and The Chronicles, The Nail).

'From The Fade' delivers a blend of classic hard rock and modern melodic metal, characterized by tight arrangements, technical precision, and emotionally charged performances. Each track reflects Hoekstra's signature songwriting - rooted in tradition but pushing the genre forward with a fresh and contemporary sound.

This is more than just a studio project; it's a statement of intent from one of rock's most respected guitarists and his band of world-class collaborators.

Joel comments on the upcoming album: "The songs were built from the guitar riffs up. Most of the riffs were written during the time I was filling in with Accept, so there is a heavier edge to this album overall. That being said, the album still would be more accurately described as melodic hard rock, not straight-up metal".

He continues, "As always with the JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 albums, I wrote the style of music that inspired me to pick up the guitar and tried to focus on SONGS for you to enjoy, not overly self-indulgent guitar solos. HUGE thanks to Vinny Appice, Tony Franklin, Derek Sherinian, Girish Pradhan and Jeff Scott Soto for bringing the songs to life! I hope you all enjoy 'From The Fade' as much as I enjoyed making it!"

Related Stories

Joel Hoekstra's 13 Share 'You Can Give' Video

Joel Hoekstra's 13 Announces New Album With 'The Fall' Video

Marty Friedman, Billy Sheehan, Joel Hoekstra, Bruce Kulick Lead Charity Album Lineup

Joel Hoekstra's 13 Announce New Album With 'Far Too Deep' Video

News > Joel Hoekstra