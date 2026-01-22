Arctic Monkeys Share 'Opening Night' From All-Star 'HELP(2)' Album

(The Oriel Company) Arctic Monkeys have released the new song "Opening Night", which is just one of the all-star tracks that will featured on the "HELP(2)" album in aid of global children's charity War Child UK that is set to be released on Friday on March 6th.

HELP(2) is a brand new collaborative album, inspired by the landmark 1995 multi-artist charity album HELP, to engage music lovers globally in support of War Child UK's vital work delivering immediate aid, education, specialist mental health support, and protection to children affected by conflict around the world. The new album, like the original, speaks to the urgency of the humanitarian situation globally today.

HELP(2) carries forward the spirit of the original HELP album and was brought to life through a close collaboration with London's famed Abbey Road Studios, recorded predominantly across one extraordinary week in November 2025 under the stewardship of acclaimed producer James Ford.

HELP(2) features an incredible line-up of contributors including Anna Calvi, Arctic Monkeys, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Bat For Lashes, Beabadoobee, Beck, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, Black Country, New Road, Cameron Winter, Damon Albarn, Depeche Mode, Dove Ellis, Ellie Rowsell, English Teacher, Ezra Collective, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, Greentea Peng, Grian Chatten, Kae Tempest, King Krule, Nilufer Yanya, Olivia Rodrigo, Pulp, Sampha, The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg and Young Fathers.

The collaborative nature of the recording process mirrored the spirit of the original record, with various special moments unfolding in the studio, often unplanned or extremely last minute; Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten and Kae Tempest's 'super-group' included all of Johnny Marr, Dave Okumu and Portishead's Adrian Utley laying down guitar, Gorillaz' Seye Adelekan on bass, Femi Koleoso from Ezra Collective on drums, as well as an all-star choir including Jarvis Cocker, Marr, Carl Barat, Declan McKenna, English Teacher, Black Country, New Road, Marika Hackman, Rosa Walton and Nadia Kadek; while Graham Coxon ended up playing guitar for Olivia Rodrigo's cover of The Magnetic Fields' "The Book of Love". Meanwhile, Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell joined Anna Calvi, Nilufer Yanya and Dove Ellis for the new song ""Sunday Light, having received an invite to perform on the day of recording itself and Cameron Winter brought cello player Amy Langley into his intimate Abbey Road recording.

In addition to the stellar cast of musicians involved, renowned filmmaker and Academy Award-winner Jonathan Glazer acted as Creative Director for HELP(2), working with Academy Films to assemble a team of brilliant creatives and overseeing the filming and art direction for the project. Glazer's concept was simple - "By Children, For Children" - with his team handing the cameras over to children in order to see the world through their eyes and serve as a constant reminder of the reason for the endeavor to the audience and all involved.

Each child operated their own small camera and was invited into the studios to film the artists recording without any restrictions. In addition, Glazer's team worked with fixers and filmmakers in Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen and Sudan to gather footage filmed by children on the ground in these conflict zones. The results are a stunning piece of work that, ultimately, connects the album to the children the music seeks to help.

Recorded in a single day in 1995 and featuring a dizzying array of British musical talent, the original HELP album raised over £1.2 million, enabling War Child UK to provide vital support to thousands of children caught in the Bosnian conflict.

However, when HELP was first released, around 10% of the world's children were affected by conflict. Today, that figure has almost doubled to nearly 1 in 5, or 520 million children worldwide; more than at any time since the Second World War. With conflicts escalating and funding cuts hitting hard, War Child UK's work has never been more urgent and the need for these artists to carry forward the original album's spirit of collective action could not be more vital.

"When James Ford called and asked if we'd contribute to the HELP(2) album we set to work on a song idea and assembled in Abbey Road to record it. We are proud to support the invaluable work War Child do and hope the record will make a positive difference to the lives of children affected by war." - Arctic Monkeys

"I felt incredibly honored when War Child asked me to work on HELP(2). The original HELP meant a lot to me and to have the opportunity, given the current news cycle, to help galvanize our music community into doing something as unarguably positive as helping children in war zones seemed like a no brainer. The experience of making the album itself has been very powerful, and dare I say life affirming for me personally, against the backdrop of a very difficult year. I'm extremely proud of the results and of the efforts made by all involved. I can't wait for people to hear this very special record. " - James Ford

"It has been such a privilege to be part of bringing a team together to film this incredible collective effort." - Jonathan Glazer

"HELP(2) is more than an album. It's a powerful example of what can happen when the music industry comes together around a shared purpose. It has united a diverse group of artists and creatives in support of War Child's vital work with children affected by the devastating impacts of war. We are immensely grateful to all the artists and teams who have donated their voices, talent and time to support our mission to ensure that no child is caught up in conflict zones. We hope this record not only raises vital funds, but also awareness of the urgent need to turn compassion into action and do more to protect children living through war." - Rich Clarke, Head of Music at War Child UK

War Child is driven by a single goal - ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war. Using 30 years of experience and proven methodologies, War Child aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery.

Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 14 countries across the globe, including Sudan, Gaza, Ukraine, Syria, and more. Every day, its local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid impartially to keep children safe and help them through their trauma.

Led by Brian Eno, the original HELP album has become one of the most celebrated charity records ever made, featuring contributions from Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, Massive Attack, Portishead, Sinead O'Connor, Paul McCartney, Paul Weller and more.

The story behind the record and its recording is now legend: all of the songs were recorded on one single day, Monday 4th September 1995, mixed the following day, and released to the buying public a few days later, on Saturday 9th September. The idea to record in 24 hours came from John Lennon, who, when discussing his 1970 record "Instant Karma" said that records should be like newspapers, reflecting events as they are happening.

HELP sold over 70,000 copies on day one and reached number one in the UK compilation charts and would have reached number one on the UK albums chart had it been eligible. Following its release, the record won both a specially created BRIT Award, collected by Thom Yorke, and a Q Magazine Award to recognise its impact. It was also nominated for the 1996 Mercury Prize; Pulp won that year, with Different Class, but donated the prize fund to War Child.

HELP captured a defining cultural moment and, nearly three decades on, its unparalleled influence continues to resonate with a globally-conscious generation of listeners.

No child should be a part of war. Ever.

'HELP(2)' Tracklist:

Arctic Monkeys - "Opening Night"

Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest - "Flags"

Black Country, New Road - "Strangers"

The Last Dinner Party - "Let's do it again!"

Beth Gibbons - "Sunday Morning"

Arooj Aftab & Beck - "Lilac Wine"

King Krule - "The 343 Loop"

Depeche Mode - "Universal Soldier"

Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng - "Helicopters"

Arlo Parks - "Nothing I Could Hide"

English Teacher & Graham Coxon - "Parasite"

Beabadoobee - "Say Yes"

Big Thief - "Relive, Redie"

Fontaines D.C. - "Black Boys on Mopeds"

Cameron Winter - "Warning"

Young Fathers - "Don't Fight the Young"

Pulp - "Begging for Change"

Sampha - "Naboo"

Wet Leg - "Obvious"

Foals - "When the War is Finally Done"

Bat For Lashes - "Carried my girl"

Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilufer Yanya & Dove Ellis - "Sunday Light"

Olivia Rodrigo - "The Book of Love"

