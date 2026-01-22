Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'

(fcc) Def Leppard have released their new single "Rejoice". The dynamic track comes ahead of Def Leppard's triumphant return to Las Vegas for their Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency that kicks off February 3.

On the creation of the song, lead singer Joe Elliott shares: "This song's been an amazing journey from concept to conclusion. I said to Phil [Collen] one day, 'I've got this idea for a lyric where the narrator is at absolute rock bottom and wants to rise up to a higher level. Do you have a musical piece that might match with that?' And he said, 'As it happens, yes I do.'"

Guitarist Phil Collen adds: "I had this riff, this idea for a song a while ago actually, so when Joe came to me I created this drum loop based with a tribal sound and it fit perfectly with this other arrangement I had. I sent it to Joe and it was like magic - he sang straight over the top of it. And that's how the song was formed. Then we gave it to Ronan [McHugh] who'd done a proper drum loop with different sounds. It all started gelling and just sounded like a powerful chant. We love it. It's hard rock for us. It's got a bit more of an 'oomph' than stuff we've been doing for a while. It's kind of magical."

Fans can expect a brand new electrifying show and hear "Rejoice" live alongside classics from Def Leppard's timeless catalog of hits at their Las Vegas residency. Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency runs through February 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. These new shows follow the band's sold-out residency successes in 2019 and 2013.

