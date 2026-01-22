Dropkick Murphys Reveal Support For St. Patrick's Day Hometown Shows

(AM Media) Dropkick Murphys have announced the full lineup of support acts for their Boston, MA hometown run of shows on March 13, 14, 15 and 17, wrapping up their For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour.
The full band lineups for the Boston Dropkick Murphys shows are as follows: Friday, March 13: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dropkick Murphys, Showcase Showdown, Haywire & Vigilantes
Saturday, March 14: 2:00 PM Charity Mini-Concert at MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dropkick Murphys
Saturday, March 14: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dropkick Murphys, Haywire & The Aggrolites (SOLD OUT)
Sunday, March 15: MGM Music Hall at Fenway with Dropkick Murphys, Unseen, Ducky Boys & Haywire
Tuesday, March 17: Citizens House Of Blues with Dropkick Murphys, The New Darkbuster, Reducers S.F. & Big Bad Bollocks (SOLD OUT)
The U.S. trek kicks off February 9 in Portland, ME and features The Aggrolites and Haywire as support for most dates, with varying lineups for the special annual St. Patrick's Day Weekend celebration in Boston which brings together DKM fans from around the globe. The tour wraps up on St. Patrick's Day with a night of old school punk rock at Citizens House Of Blues in Boston, with Dropkick Murphys joined by The New Darkbuster, Reducers S.F. and Big Bad Bollocks.
The 2026 St. Patrick's Day weekend shows in Boston are also a celebration of the band's 30th birthday and include a special family-friendly mini-concert and meet & greet at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on March 14 at 2:00 PM. This special afternoon event benefits the band's charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund, and each adult ticket buyer can bring two kids under 13 for free.
