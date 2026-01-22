Jared James Nichols Announces 'Louder Than Fate'

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is proud to announce the upcoming release of Jared James Nichols' fourth studio album, 'Louder Than Fate.' Due out on June 5, 2026, this new album is easily the guitarist, singer, and songwriter's most powerful and fully realized statement to date.

Raw, unapologetic, and deeply rooted in the lineage of blues-driven hard rock, the album captures an artist at the peak of his creative confidence, channeling grit, groove, and soul with relentless intensity.

Nichols had this to say about 'Louder Than Fate': "I'm beyond excited for this record. I've been counting down the days until its release like it's a personal holiday. If the singles are any hint for you, there are plenty of riffs ripping through the speakers like a buzz saw. But going deeper into the record, there are tons of different emotions and sounds that I have yet to explore as a singer/songwriter. I am personally thrilled to share different shades of myself on this record, giving so much more depth and insight to the listener. Get ready for 'Louder than Fate'. "

To celebrate the album's announcement, JJN is sharing the latest single, "Pretend," alongside a new music video, available to view below. About the track, he comments: "'Pretend' hits like a live wire - gritty, pumping drums and guitar chugs that scream on the edge of chaos. Sometimes a relationship is all smoke, no fire; it's just a borrowed desire."

Produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth, Skindred,

and Steel Panther) with additional production by Roger Alan Nichols (Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Hayley Williams of Paramore), 'Louder Than Fate' balances muscle and melody, combining thunderous riffs, searing solos, and emotionally charged vocals with a modern, punchy production. The songs move effortlessly between hard-hitting rock anthems and more reflective, dynamic moments, showcasing NICHOLS' ability to fuse classic influences with a contemporary edge. Tracks like "Bending or Breaking" and "Killing Time" expand the sonic palette with subtle keyboards and cinematic string arrangements, adding depth without ever sacrificing power.

Since his breakout debut, JARED JAMES NICHOLS has built a reputation as one of the most electrifying guitarists and performers of his generation. Known for his unmistakable tone, fearless playing style, and commanding stage presence, he has toured extensively across the US and Europe, sharing stages with some of the biggest names in rock and earning praise from fans and critics alike.

'Louder Than Fate' is not just an album - it's a declaration. A record that speaks to resilience, conviction, and the unstoppable force of an artist who plays every note as if it truly matters. Loud, honest, and deeply human, this is Jared James Nichols at his absolute best.

