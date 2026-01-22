Klaus Nomi Box Set 'Nomi Set For Release

(MPG) Omnivore Recordings has announced Nomi, a special four-LP set from the late visionary German vocalist and performance artist Klaus Nomi, due out March 6. Packaged in a slipcase with the iconic Nomi logo, the vinyl collection includes his studio albums Klaus Nomi and Simple Man, plus the live LP In Concert along with the posthumous compilation release, Encore...

Bavarian-born Klaus Sperber emigrated to New York City in 1972 and soon became a staple in the East Village art scene, adopting the new last name of Nomi (fashioned after the popular science magazine Omni). After working on a production with Kristian Hoffman, whose band Mumps were playing Max's Kansas City and CBGB, the two began working together - with Hoffman writing originals and picking cover versions of popular songs that would showcase Nomi's multi-octave vocal range.

David Bowie hired Nomi as one of his background singers for a 1979 performance on Saturday Night Live, and the exposure caught the eyes and ears of Bowie's label, RCA. Soon, Kristian and Klaus began recording Nomi's debut album. Klaus Nomi appeared in 1981 featuring covers of Lou Christie's "Lightning Strikes," Leslie Gore's "You Don't Own Me," Chubby Checker's "The Twist," and Camille Saint-Saens' "Samson And Delilah (Aria)," plus originals from Hoffman including "Nomi Song" and "Total Eclipse" (memorably performed in the 1981 film Urgh! A Music War).

Simple Man appeared in 1982, featuring Hoffman's title track and covers of Doris Troy's "Just One Look" and "Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead" from The Wizard Of Oz - plus songs from Renaissance composers John Dowland and Henry Purcell. It would sadly be Nomi's last album of original material, following his AIDS-related death in 1983. Encore... was released posthumously, collecting tracks from the first two albums, the Urgh! performance of "Total Eclipse," and three previously unissued tracks. In Concert (recorded at NYC's Hurrah club in 1979) arrived in 1986, containing Nomi's version of Donna Summer's "I Feel Love."

Nomi:

KLAUS NOMI - SIDE 1:

1. Keys Of Life

2. Lightning Strikes

3. The Twist

4. Nomi Song

5. You Don't Own Me

KLAUS NOMI - SIDE 2:

1. The Cold Song

2. Wasting My Time

3. Total Eclipse

4. Nomi Chant

5. Samson And Delilah (Aria)

SIMPLE MAN - SIDE 1:

1. From Beyond

2. After The Fall

3. Just One Look

4. Falling In Love Again

5. Icurok

6. Rubberband Lazer

SIMPLE MAN - SIDE 2:

1. Wayward Sisters

2. Ding Dong

3. Three Wishes

Simple Man

5. Death

6. Return

ENCORE... - SIDE 1:

1. Fanfare

2. The Cold Song

3. Total Eclipse (Live Version)

4. Can't Help Falling In Love

5. Simple Man

6. Wasting My Time

ENCORE... - SIDE 2:

1. Wayward Sisters

2. Ding Dong

3. You Don't Own Me

4. Der Nissbaum

5. Lightning Strikes

6. The Twist

7. Samson And Delilah (Aria)

IN CONCERT - SIDE 1:

1. Keys Of Life

2. Falling In Love Again

3. Lightning Strikes

4. Nomi Song

5. The Twist

IN CONCERT - SIDE 2:

1. Total Eclipse

2. I Feel Love

3. Samson And Delilah (Aria)

