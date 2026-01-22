Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album

(SRO) With the release of Megadeth's final studio album out this week (January 23), the metal titans have shared the final single "Puppet Parade" from the much-anticipated album released via Dave Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group's new BLKIIBLK label.

"'Puppet Parade' is about somebody's mundane life and how they go through life with everyday being the same as the day before," Mustaine says. "It is about a person who has a dead-end job, a dead-end relationship, a dead-end life. Many of us are going through this monotony, even right now. I wanted to share 'Puppet Parade' to try and illustrate how we often show people what we want them to see, instead of how we really feel."

Up next for Megadeth, they'll kick off their farewell tour in North America with a cross-country headlining tour of Canada launching February 15 in Victoria, BC and include stops in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Ottawa before wrapping March 6 in Quebec City, QC.

Leading up to the new album, Megadeth-Mustaine, Teemu Mäntysaari (Lead, Rhythm, and Acoustic Guitars), James LoMenzo (Bass Guitar) and Dirk Verbeuren (Drums)-have released three tracks: "Let There Be Shred!", "I Don't Care" out; and "Tipping Point," the album's first single. Megadeth have also announced a very special bonus track from the album: a reimagined version of "Ride The Lightning," which Mustaine co-wrote with Metallica's James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich and was the title track from the group's 1984 album.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, MUSTAINE revealed in a social post directly shared with his worldwide fanbase and Cyber Army that the forthcoming album will mark the final studio album from MEGADETH, who've sold over 50 million records worldwide and received a GRAMMY Award (with 12 additional nominations). He shared the announcement of the album and tour via his alter ego Vic Rattlehead.

