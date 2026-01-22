Opeth Share 'Paragraph 7' Performance Video

() Swedish progressive metal legends Opeth return with a powerful new performance video for "§7," a key track from their critically acclaimed album The Last Will and Testament.
The video captures the band in raw, commanding form, spotlighting the precision, atmosphere, and emotional weight that define Opeth at this stage of their career. Focused and unembellished, the performance highlights the band's musical chemistry and the intensity at the heart of the track.
The release arrives ahead of Opeth's upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off in two weeks and will see the band bringing the music of The Last Will and Testament to stages across the country alongside fan favorites from their storied catalog.
Mikael Akerfeldt comments: "That track was scary to play live at first. Most of our songs are challenging, I suppose, and this one is no exception. I believe we all love playing this one. There are a myriad of details that could go wrong though, but it's fun. It keeps you on your toes. And of course, then there's Ian Anderson's narrations, which is the only thing in our set that isn't 'live'. Since we don't play to a click-track, it's dragging or pushing depending on the tempo of the evening. Again, it's fun and I love the unforeseeable character of this song in a live setting. That's a bit odd since I normally want to feel completely secure and really know what I'm doing. I generally don't like surprises on stage."
"§7" serves as a pivotal moment within the album's broader narrative, which has been widely praised for its cinematic flow, depth, and fearless exploration of light and shade. By stripping the song back to its essence, the new video reinforces Opeth's ability to balance technical mastery with emotional resonance - a duality Mikael Akerfeldt has often highlighted in the band's work.
Following the U.S. run, Opeth will also perform select dates across Europe later this year.
Fans old and new are encouraged to revisit the album in full, streaming "§" alongside its other chapters to experience the complete arc as intended. From its haunting opening moments to its powerful conclusion, the record rewards deep listening.
