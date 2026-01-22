Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Make Historic Chart Debut

(OMG) TLG | ZOID is proud to announce a monumental milestone for rock legends Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne. Following the release of their collaborative double A-side vinyl picture disc, released earlier this month, the single "Gods of Rock N Roll" has officially debuted at No. 3 on the UK Vinyl Singles Chart.
This achievement marks the first time in Ozzy Osbourne's legendary career that he has reached the UK Vinyl Singles Chart as a solo artist, a poignant posthumous success for the "Prince of Darkness".
The journey of "Gods of Rock N Roll" began as a 2015 writing collaboration between Morrison and Osbourne. While Morrison's critically acclaimed 2024 album, The Morrison Project, was already complete upon signing with TLG | ZOID, the label was inspired by Osbourne's long-standing vision to see the song realized with a full orchestral arrangement.
"We jumped at the chance to honor Ozzy's creative vision," said Peter Tsiolis for TLG | ZOID. "During the filming of the music video, Ozzy was truly energized by the idea of releasing this alongside 'Crack Cocaine' as a limited-edition collector's vinyl. While it is deeply bittersweet that he is not here to see this moment, we are honored to have played a part in securing his first-ever entry on the UK vinyl charts".
Chart Success Highlights:
UK Vinyl Singles Chart: Debuted at No. 3.
UK Official Singles Sales Chart: debut at No. 14
UK Official Physical Singles Chart: Debuted at No. 3.
Billboard Success: The track previously reached the Top 10 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart (No. 5) and the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart (No. 10).
Collector's Edition: The release features the hit "Crack Cocaine"-which previously reached No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart-as a double A-side picture disc.
This release also serves as a centerpiece for the deluxe edition of The Morrison Project, celebrating a partnership that has now permanently etched its name into chart history.
