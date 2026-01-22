Pallbearer Extend 'Foundations Of Burden' Tour

(another side) In celebration of last year's rereleased and remixed version of their pivotal album Foundations of Burden, Pallbearer have announced additional North American touring in support of the album (in collaboration with Ground Control Touring).

The tour will see the band performing the record in full in the northeast, midwest and more, with supporting act Knoll on select dates. The band comments: "It's no secret that we're passionate about Foundations of Burden. Revisiting the record last year was so invigorating for us, and presenting it live in its entirety on stage has been a blast.

"We hold it as a special landmark in our history. We are so pleased to announce more of these performances in 2026, including a reprise of appearances alongside the funereal chaos apparitions in Knoll who joined us last December."

Pallbearer's Foundations of Burden (2025 Redux) is a lovingly reconstituted rendering of their milestone 2014 album. "During the writing and preparation for 'Foundations,' everything was ephemeral and we were practically feral," recalls bassist/vocalist Joseph D. Rowland. "We had no real practice space, we barely had a single working computer between the four of us. Our demos of the record consisted of something barely discernible from white noise. Nevertheless, we knew we were working towards building a set of songs we were deeply enthusiastic about. Once in the thick of recording, the feeling went from dream to dreamlike very quickly, as we found ourselves in what felt like an endless churn of repetition. We slept at the studio on whatever soft surfaces we could find, waking each day to discover that some of the previous day's work had been corrupted overnight. This resulted in some parts of the album being recorded many times over. The guitars in particular mutated into something Sisyphean."

Rowland continues, "Since the time that we finally committed the original version of 'Foundations' to print, we knew it would be a sonic space we would eventually revisit. Its form did not unfold according to the original version as the numerous file corruptions, delays, and exhausted studio budget compounded into a final feverish push to finish the mix. We were relieved to get those massive and difficult mixes turned into finished songs just in time, but not without a nagging thought; we had to sacrifice much of the nuance we had spent so much time crafting."

After many discussions and plans were charted during the decade following the 2014 release, Pallbearer seized the opportunity to revisit the record from the ground up. Over the course of 2025, the band laboriously reconstructed the album from the original sessions, as well as recording new versions of the colossal rhythm guitars that define the sonic identity of the record as well as the band.

"In the time since then, we have played most of the songs from 'Foundations' more times than we can count, and they remain some of our favorites," Rowland continues. "The songs have grown with us. And while we hold a deep love and attachment to what we created in 2014, we also gained a fuller understanding of how we would want to re-present them if we had a chance. After years of discussion, listening and learning, we found ourselves in the position to fulfill that vision."

Foundations of Burden (2025 Redux) features new mixes and mastering, plus new artwork featuring a painting by Benjamin Vierling. The six-song, 55-minute collection is produced by Pallbearer, mixed by Mario Quintero (Spotlights), and mastered by Adam Gonsalves, as well as original engineering by Billy Anderson in 2014.

See Pallbearer on tour in February, March and April in North America.

Pallbearer, Foundations of Burden tour:

Feb 19 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

Feb 20 Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

Feb 21 Springfield, MO - Regency Live

Feb 22 Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Mar 05 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Mar 06 Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

Mar 07 Kansas City MO - recordBar

Mar 27 Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

Apr 08 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

Apr 10 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Apr 11 Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

Apr 12 Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church

Apr 14 Portland, ME - Oxbow

Apr 15 Portsmouth, NH - Press Room

Apr 17 Braintree, MA - Hopsmokerfest at Widowmaker Brewing

Apr 18 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Apr 19 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Apr 20 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Apr 21 Norfolk, VA - The Annex

Apr 22 Raleigh, NC - Kings

Apr 23 Knoxville, TX - The Pilot Light

