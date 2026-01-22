Sodom Reveal Video For Remixed 'Jabba The Hut'

(Chipster) Sodom's, 1994 album Get What You Deserve didn't stick to any of the rules of the era. "We just wanted to sound completely nuts - full-on, in-your-face madness - it was pure Sodom just not giving a damn. Especially not about what anyone else was doing. We wanted to do what felt right to us - raw, grimy, unpolished. Songs that would make other people cringe - that's what we were after."

The new single 'Jabba the Hutt' is one such track, and it may appear that it's named after a Star Wars character - but it's actually about a real person. When asked about it, Tom Angelripper and Andy Brings respond in unison: "We won't comment on that."

The accompanying video is cut from archive camcorder footage of the infamous photoshoots for both the grotesque album cover of 'Get What You Deserve' and it's preceding EP, 'Aber Bitte Mit Sahne' and provides a snapshot into the warped minds of Sodom in 1994!

Thirty-two years later, this snarling beast is being unleashed on the metal community once again. A timeless punch to the gut - or, as Maik Weichert, guitarist and mastermind of German metalcore heroes Heaven Shall Burn, puts it: "The best punk album of the nineties!"

Get What You Deserve will be released as an extensive box set, remastered and newly mixed by Andy Brings, including the remastered and remixed Aber Bitte Mit Sahne EP, plus the first concert with Atomic Steif as a bonus double LP and a DVD with additional live shows. Alongside the original hotel room cover, the package also includes the censored version with the band photo and the originally planned artwork featuring a Knarrenheinz painting by cult artist Andreas Marschall.

