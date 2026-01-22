The Lords Of Altamont Announce New Album 'Forever Loaded'

(Purple Sage) Los Angeles garage psych and punk rockers The Lords Of Altamont announce the release of their eighth studio album "Forever Loaded" on Heavy Psych Sounds Records this April 10th.

For nearly three decades, The Lords of Altamont have been the unwavering high priests of garage-punk fury and psychedelic swagger. Their upcoming eighth studio album "Forever Loaded" is the loudest and most ultimate testament to their enduring reign, a ten-track sacrifice to the true altar of rock 'n' roll.

Forged in the dive bars and digital back-alleys of a worldwide recording process, "Forever Loaded" takes you on a trip through vice-enhanced, riff-propelled heights and the sweat-soaked, concrete-floor depths of their live origins. From the first needle drop to the last decaying chord and organ keys, the album is a masterclass of grit and power, cementing The Lords of Altamont's legacy of chaos and communion. Dope Forever, Forever Loaded.

The Lords Of Altamont bring forth raw rock and roll fury birthed from the ultimate end to the era of peace and love. What was billed to be the "Woodstock of the West", the infamous Altamont Free concert on December 6th, 1969 was highlighted instead by heavy drugs, motorcycle chains and brass knuckles and later punctuated with shoving matches and fistfights. This palpable sense of bawdy foreboding resulted in four births, four deaths and extensive property damage.

While the hippies had been grooving and mellowing out in the Bay Area, the forefathers of the Lords of Altamont were playing high energy rhythms in the beer-soaked venues of Detroit and the dingy clubs along LA's Sunset Strip. Mid-60s London RnB shares equal space with the scruffy 70s NYC Bowery among the influences of The Lords also. They take their other cues from kids banging out primitive riffs on cheap guitars all across the USA in garages alongside chopped bikes and American v-8 muscle, lingering exhaust fumes mixing with sweat to conjure the rare elixir of real rock n roll.

The story of the band who would come to be known as The Lords Of Altamont gets a proper start in late 1999. A son of Southern California and a veteran of the SoCal music scene, Jake Cavaliere - with numerous bands and projects from garage to punk dating back to the late 80s under his belt - enlisted fellow motorcycle rider and bandmate of the intro/surf sensation The Bomboras, Johnny DeVilla. Besides holding their first show at the legendary venue The Garage in Hollywood, high points include touring as the support act for their primitive rock n roll idols The Cramps, infamous rock gods The Who as well as counting the late Michael Davis of the MC5 as a past member.

Through personnel changes featuring an incredible roster of talent, and various adventures over the past 25 years, The Lords of Altamont continue to evolve their sound while staying true to their roots. Jake Cavaliere, along with his assemblage of gritty and talented personalities, continues to captivate audiences with unparalleled hard-driven performances the world over.

TRACKLIST

1. Got A Hold On Me

2. What's Your Bag

3. Devil Rides

4. Rusty Guns

5. Procession For A Gorehound

6. Get Out Of My Head

7. Got You On The Run

8. Disconnection

9. I Got Your Number

10. Twisted Black

Related Stories

The Lords Of Altamont Add Stops To Their Final European Tour

News > The Lords Of Altamont