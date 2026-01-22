The Props Announce 'Arrow' EP and Share New Video

(ASPR) The Props have announced their 2026 debut EP, Arrow, which was produced by GRAMMY-winner Carlos de la Garza. The five-track EP will be released on April 10.

The group has also served up the first taste of new music in the form of the video for "Se Llama (Tell Me What You Want)." Kicking off with urgent opening riffs and equally pressing beats, the track sounds like the background song during a road trip montage in a coming-of-age movie. It's both fresh and familiar, which is a line that not many bands can straddle. But The Props do so without a net.

"'Se Llama' is cathartic," states Ruiz. "Think faded photos where you can barely tell who's in it. That feeling of Lethologica, knowing the face but not the name."

