.

The Props Announce 'Arrow' EP and Share New Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 22, 2026 11:43 AM EST
The Props Announce 'Arrow' EP and Share New Video

(ASPR) The Props have announced their 2026 debut EP, Arrow, which was produced by GRAMMY-winner Carlos de la Garza. The five-track EP will be released on April 10.

The group has also served up the first taste of new music in the form of the video for "Se Llama (Tell Me What You Want)." Kicking off with urgent opening riffs and equally pressing beats, the track sounds like the background song during a road trip montage in a coming-of-age movie. It's both fresh and familiar, which is a line that not many bands can straddle. But The Props do so without a net.

"'Se Llama' is cathartic," states Ruiz. "Think faded photos where you can barely tell who's in it. That feeling of Lethologica, knowing the face but not the name."

Related Stories
The Props Announce 'Arrow' EP and Share New Video

'A Heroes & Friends Tribute To Randy Travis' Lineup Announced

News > The Props

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more

Eagles Make Music History With New Milestone- Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'- Megadeth Unleash 'Puppet Parade' Ahead Of New Album- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas- Zach Bryan's 'With Heaven On Top' Debuts At No. 1- Jimmie Allen Teams With NFL Star Pacman Jones- more

Day In Pop

Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- Watch Harry Styles' 'Aperture' Video- Poppy Marks Album Release With 'Time Will Tell' Video- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!

Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans

Latest News

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video

Goldfinger Deliver 'NINE LIVES' Album

Alberta Cross Wrestle With Uncertainty With New Song 'Toy Soldiers'

Pop Evil Unleash New Song 'The Decay'

OneRepublic's 'Dreaming Out Loud' Coming To Vinyl For First Time

Pretty in Pink Soundtrack Getting Special 40th Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: PINKNOISE's Why You Survived