Goldfinger Deliver 'NINE LIVES' Album

(BHM) Los Angeles-based ska-punk band Goldfinger releases their new full-length album NINE LIVES via Big Noise Music Group, distributed through Virgin Music. The album marks a significant moment in the band's career, reaffirming their place within the genre while demonstrating an ongoing commitment to writing, recording and releasing new material more than two decades after their debut.
Led by frontman and producer John Feldmann, NINE LIVES captures Goldfinger at their most focused and energized. The album expands on the momentum of the recent single, "Chasing Amy", delivering tightly written, high-impact songs driven by buzzing guitars, sharp hooks, and the band's unmistakable ska-punk foundation. The record addresses longevity and the process of continuing forward after decades as a working band.
NINE LIVES also features a range of guest collaborators that reflect Goldfinger's long standing role within ska-punk and alternative music, reflecting their continued relevance across newer generations of artists. Appearances include Mark Hoppus (blink-182), Jim Lindberg (Pennywise), Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills), iann dior, Zac Carper (FIDLAR), and El Hefe (NOFX). Together, the collaboration reinforces NINE LIVES as a record rooted in history while remaining engaged with the band's ability to connect across eras and subgeneres while maintaining a cohesive sound.
NINE LIVES was developed through a self-directed approach, reflecting the core elements that have defined Goldfinger's career for over two decades of direct songwriting, strong hooks, and a focus on momentum and melody. Produced by longtime frontman John Feldmann, the album draws from the band's established sound while incorporating a modern production perspective honed through constant creative progression. NINE LIVES underscores Goldfinger's continued output and commitment to creating new material without relying on legacy alone.
Following a resurgence of attention and renewed creative momentum, Goldfinger continues to solidify their legacy as one of the genre's most enduring acts. With hundreds of millions of global streams, a dedicated fanbase spanning generations, and 1.5 Monthly Listeners on Spotify, a social following of 100K Instagram followers, 309K Facebook followers, 22.9K X followers, and 113K YouTube subscribers, the band's influence remains undeniable. Their music continues to soundtrack both the rise of ska-punk's new wave and the timeless chaos of growing up, proving that for Goldfinger, the chase is far from over.
Goldfinger To Keep The Momentum Going With New Album 'Nine Lives'
Bryce Vine Releases 'Superman (feat. Tony Hawk & Goldfinger)'
Goldfinger Return With New Song 'Chasing Amy'
blink-182's Mark Hoppus Fuels Goldfinger's New Song 'Freaking Out A Bit'
Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more
Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more
Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'- Chelsea Cutler Returns With 'BAD' Video- Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- more
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!
Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July
Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans
Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm
Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To His Ex-Bandmates
Tony Iommi Paved The Way For Everyone Who Plays Heavy Music Says Queen's Brian May
Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg
David Ellefson To Play 'Countdown To Extinction' In Full On Bass Warrior Tour
ALEXSUCKS Unleash 'Autopilot' Video
Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unplugs For 'A Thin Line'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'