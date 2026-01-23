Goldfinger Deliver 'NINE LIVES' Album

(BHM) Los Angeles-based ska-punk band Goldfinger releases their new full-length album NINE LIVES via Big Noise Music Group, distributed through Virgin Music. The album marks a significant moment in the band's career, reaffirming their place within the genre while demonstrating an ongoing commitment to writing, recording and releasing new material more than two decades after their debut.

Led by frontman and producer John Feldmann, NINE LIVES captures Goldfinger at their most focused and energized. The album expands on the momentum of the recent single, "Chasing Amy", delivering tightly written, high-impact songs driven by buzzing guitars, sharp hooks, and the band's unmistakable ska-punk foundation. The record addresses longevity and the process of continuing forward after decades as a working band.

NINE LIVES also features a range of guest collaborators that reflect Goldfinger's long standing role within ska-punk and alternative music, reflecting their continued relevance across newer generations of artists. Appearances include Mark Hoppus (blink-182), Jim Lindberg (Pennywise), Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills), iann dior, Zac Carper (FIDLAR), and El Hefe (NOFX). Together, the collaboration reinforces NINE LIVES as a record rooted in history while remaining engaged with the band's ability to connect across eras and subgeneres while maintaining a cohesive sound.

NINE LIVES was developed through a self-directed approach, reflecting the core elements that have defined Goldfinger's career for over two decades of direct songwriting, strong hooks, and a focus on momentum and melody. Produced by longtime frontman John Feldmann, the album draws from the band's established sound while incorporating a modern production perspective honed through constant creative progression. NINE LIVES underscores Goldfinger's continued output and commitment to creating new material without relying on legacy alone.

Following a resurgence of attention and renewed creative momentum, Goldfinger continues to solidify their legacy as one of the genre's most enduring acts. With hundreds of millions of global streams, a dedicated fanbase spanning generations, and 1.5 Monthly Listeners on Spotify, a social following of 100K Instagram followers, 309K Facebook followers, 22.9K X followers, and 113K YouTube subscribers, the band's influence remains undeniable. Their music continues to soundtrack both the rise of ska-punk's new wave and the timeless chaos of growing up, proving that for Goldfinger, the chase is far from over.

Related Stories

Goldfinger To Keep The Momentum Going With New Album 'Nine Lives'

Bryce Vine Releases 'Superman (feat. Tony Hawk & Goldfinger)'

Goldfinger Return With New Song 'Chasing Amy'

blink-182's Mark Hoppus Fuels Goldfinger's New Song 'Freaking Out A Bit'

News > Goldfinger