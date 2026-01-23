OneRepublic's 'Dreaming Out Loud' Coming To Vinyl For First Time

(UMe) Diamond-certified and GRAMMY Award-nominated pop rock band OneRepublic will release their Gold-certified full-length debut album, Dreaming Out Loud, on Vinyl for the first time ever on March 20, 2026.
It launches in two configurations, including standard 2LP Black Vinyl at brick-and-mortar retailers and online for a very limited-edition 2LP Blue Galaxy Color Vinyl pressing with a new alternate cover exclusively through the group's official store, uDiscover, and Sound of Vinyl here.
19 years ago, Dreaming Out Loud first arrived on November 20, 2007, and it effectively introduced the world to OneRepublic. Frontman and songwriter Ryan Tedder took the reins and co-produced this body of work alongside Greg Wells [Adele, Ariana Grande, Lin-Manuel Miranda] and executive producer Timbaland. The record organically took flight fueled by the breakthrough single "Apologize" [with Timbaland]. This smash impressively peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, attained a 4x-Platinum certification from the RIAA, and received a GRAMMY nomination for "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal." Not to mention, hitting #1 in various countries. Indicative of the song's timeless appeal, it has generated almost 1 billion Spotify streams and 862 million YouTube views on its official music video. Tedder opened up about the creative process behind "Apologize" in a feature with Billboard.
Among various highlights, Dreaming Out Loud boasts favorites such as "Come Home," "Say (All I Need)," and "Stop and Stare," which reached #12 on the Hot 100.
Check out the full tracklisting below.
TRACKLISTING
1. Say (All I Need)
2. Mercy
3. Stop And Stare
4. Apologize
5. Goodbye, Apathy
6. All Fall Down
7. Tyrant
8. Prodigal
9. Won't Stop
10. All We Are
11. Someone To Save You
12. Come Home
13. Apologize (with Timbaland)
