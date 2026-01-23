Pop Evil Unleash New Song 'The Decay'

(MNRK) To mark the one-year anniversary of their acclaimed album What Remains, Pop Evil announce the release of What Remains (Midnight Edition), arriving March 27, 2026.

The band's new single, "The Decay," is out today after premiering on SiriusXM Octane yesterday. The track is a riff-forward modern rock track with depth, melody, and staying power.

Regarding the release, Pop Evil shares, "In a world full of pain, lies, distractions, and half-truths, how easy is it to swallow venom dressed up as medicine without recognizing the damage being done? The choice to help or to hurt is ours. This song is raw, uncomfortable, and honest, an invitation to face the darkness, accept responsibility, and choose to make a difference while you still have time."

To further reflect this mindset, the band made the conscious decision to forgo any use of AI in crafting the official visualizer. Directed by Sam Shapiro and produced by the skilled CGI team at VSRL Company, the visualizer reinforces the song's core message: what we choose to create and support truly matters. Watch it below.

What Remains (Midnight Edition) expands the album's powerful legacy with new material, including "The Decay" and a studio-refined reimagining of the iconic '80s anthem "Don't You (Forget About Me)," reimagined through Pop Evil's unmistakable modern-rock lens.

Originally released as Pop Evil's most uncompromising and emotionally exposed body of work to date, What Remains stands as both a sonic reckoning and a personal confession. Heavier, darker, and more direct than anything the band has released before, the album channels arena-ready modern rock and metal into a deeply introspective narrative, with frontman Leigh Kakaty laying bare the truths, scars, and battles that shaped both his life and the band's e

With What Remains (Midnight Edition), Pop Evil completes a full creative arc, stripping away armor, confronting the past, and standing firmly in the present. It is a reckoning with who Leigh Kakaty was, who he is now, and who he's determined to become. More than an anniversary release, the Midnight Edition solidifies What Remains as the definitive Pop Evil statement, unflinching, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore.

Related Stories

Pop Evil Streaming Live Acoustic EP 'Unleaded'

Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me).'

Pop Evil Unleash 'Side Effect' Video

Pop Evil Announce What Remains Headline Tour

News > Pop Evil