Pretty in Pink Soundtrack Getting Special 40th Anniversary Reissue

(UMe) The 40th anniversary of Pretty in Pink, the beloved 1986 film from Writer/Executive Producer John Hughes, is being celebrate with a limited-edition reissue of its iconic soundtrack, available March 13. As essential as the film itself, the music captures the story's emotional truth-freezing moments in time with the vivid clarity of memories that linger for decades.

Film soundtracks hold a rare power to shape identity, influencing who we are, where we belong, and the social experiences that define youth. Few filmmakers understood the coming-of-age experience quite like John Hughes, and Pretty in Pink stands as one of his most enduring cultural touchstones.

Anchored by era-defining songs including The Psychedelic Furs' Top 5 title track "Pretty in Pink," OMD's iconic "If You Leave," The Smiths' "Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want," and Echo & The Bunnymen's sweeping anthem "Bring on the Dancing Horses," and INXS fan-favorite deep-cut, "Do Wot You Do," the Pretty in Pink soundtrack became a defining voice of its time-shaping mood, identity, and belonging in ways few films ever achieve. More than four decades after its theatrical release, Pretty in Pink continues to resonate across generations, its music and themes echoing with each new audience navigating the universal challenges of growing up.

The 40th Anniversary edition will be released as a limited-edition 'Pretty in Baby Pink' 1LP, housed in a gatefold sleeve featuring film photography, and will include two bonus tracks previously unavailable on the soundtrack: Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness" and Talk Back's "Rudy." A standard-weight black 1LP featuring the original tracklist will also be available. Preorder the 40th Anniversary editions of Pretty in Pink here.

The 40th Anniversary edition is released with the kind cooperation of Hughes Music and Paramount Pictures.

1LP 'Pretty in Baby Pink' Color Tracklist:

SIDE A

"If You Leave" - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) - 4:24

"Left of Center" - Suzanne Vega (feat. Joe Jackson) - 3:32

"Get to Know Ya" - Jesse Johnson - 3:33

"Do Wot You Do" - INXS - 3:17

"Pretty in Pink" - The Psychedelic Furs - 4:40

"Try A Little Tenderness" - Otis Redding - 3:49



SIDE B

"Shell-Shock" - New Order - 6:04

"Round, Round" - Belouis Some - 4:06

"Wouldn't It Be Good" - Danny Hutton Hitters - 3:43

"Bring on the Dancing Horses" - Echo & The Bunnymen - 3:58

"Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" - The Smiths - 1:50

"Rudy" - Talk Back - 4:17

