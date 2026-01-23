Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Rob Zombie has released the 3rd single, '(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller', from his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Great Satan, due out February 27th from Nuclear Blast Records.
The hell-raising new single, '(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller', is classic ROB ZOMBIE with his signature brand of thick, boot-stomping grooves and fist-pumping choruses. It's a clear declaration from the iconic and otherworldly frontman that "rock & roll is here to stay."
Following the success of his Top 10 charting record The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021), Zombie is back with his 8th album, The Great Satan, revisiting his early Hellbilly roots for a slaughterhouse of anthemic punk infused heavy rock/metal.
Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Teaming Up For Summer Tour
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Heathen Days' Video
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album
Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month
