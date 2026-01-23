.

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Jan 23, 2026 11:25 AM EST
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Rob Zombie has released the 3rd single, '(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller', from his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Great Satan, due out February 27th from Nuclear Blast Records.

The hell-raising new single, '(I'm a) Rock 'N' Roller', is classic ROB ZOMBIE with his signature brand of thick, boot-stomping grooves and fist-pumping choruses. It's a clear declaration from the iconic and otherworldly frontman that "rock & roll is here to stay."

Following the success of his Top 10 charting record The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (2021), Zombie is back with his 8th album, The Great Satan, revisiting his early Hellbilly roots for a slaughterhouse of anthemic punk infused heavy rock/metal.

Related Stories
Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Heathen Days' Video

Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Punks and Demons' To Announce New Album

Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month

News > Rob Zombie

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ghost Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm- Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To Ex-Bandmates- Tony Iommi Paved The Way Says Brian May- more

Rob Zombie Unleashes '(I'm A Rock 'N' Roller' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video- Pop Evil Unleash 'The Decay'- OneRepublic- more

Day In Country

Hear Jelly Roll On 'I'm Good' From Goat Soundtrack- Eric Church Launches 2026- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'The Long Surrender'- more

Day In Pop

Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'- Chelsea Cutler Returns With 'BAD' Video- Cat Power Takes On Prince Classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' For Redux- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!

Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

Travel News, Trips and Tips: The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans

Latest News

Ghost Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Major Storm

Dave Mustaine Reclaims Metallica Classic And Pays Tribute To His Ex-Bandmates

Tony Iommi Paved The Way For Everyone Who Plays Heavy Music Says Queen's Brian May

Suicidal Tendencies Reveal Who Is Replacing Jay Weinberg

David Ellefson To Play 'Countdown To Extinction' In Full On Bass Warrior Tour

ALEXSUCKS Unleash 'Autopilot' Video

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Unplugs For 'A Thin Line'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'