The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Release 'Angels Cry' Video

(SRO) 5X Platinum-certified alternative rock mainstays The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are excited to announce the deluxe edition of their sixth album, X's For Eyes, due out March 6 via Better Noise Music.

Also today (January 23), the band have shared "Angels Cry," a new, unreleased track, along with a music video that was directed by Shane Drake at Say So Pictures with additional production by Michael Lombardi from Better Noise.

Singer and frontman Ronnie Winter describes "Angels Cry" as "a bittersweet story of love and loss in early teenage years. As an adult, I've learned these things are natural, but when you are young it feels like the end of the world. Turns out it was just the beginning."

Originally released on October 3, 2025 via Better Noise Music, the 11 songs on X's For Eyes find the band revving up their caffeinated pop sensibilities, throwing down the punishing riffola, delivering more electronic and ambient flourishes, and topping all of it off with Winter's high-pitched emoting. Factor in some hair-raising cameos from Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn ("Always The King") and Escape The Fate frontman Craig Mabbitt ("Worth It") and the result is genuinely RJA's most strident full-length offering yet.

Formed in 2004 in Jacksonville, FL, the band has accrued Gold and multi-Platinum singles-including their massive 5x Platinum hit single "Face Down" (which has over 176 million views on YouTube), 2x Platinum "Your Guardian Angel" (which has over 37 million views on YouTube)-and 2x Platinum-certified debut album, DON'T YOU FAKE IT, alongside numerous high-ranking radio chart positions and a robust digital history of over 1.5 billion career streams. Sometimes it's hard to believe that THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS began their expedition into the hearts and minds of a generation 20 years ago. Their blazing 2006 single "Face Down" delivered both anthemic choruses and a strident message about domestic abuse, achieving both sales accolades and adoration from crowds all over the planet.

Here's the track listing for the X's For Eyes deluxe edition:

Always The King (feat Kellin Quinn)

Purple Halo

Perfection

X's for Eyes

Bad Beat

Slipping Through (No Kings)

Angels Cry

Home Improvement

Twenty Hour Drive

Kins and Carroll

Getting By

Worth It (feat. Craig Mabbitt)

Not Today

Perfection (feat. Derek Sanders)

Slipping Through (No Kings) [screams version]

Related Stories

Watch The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus' Perfection' Video

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Deliver 'Perfection' Visualizer As New Album Arrives

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal 'X's For Eyes' Title Track

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Reveal New Music Video

News > The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus