Classic Supertramp Albums Remastered For Band's 50th Anniversary

(UMe) Following the reissues of Crime Of The Century and Crisis? What Crisis?, Supertramp continues the 50th anniversary celebrations in their half-speed remaster reissue series with Even In The Quietest Moments..., Breakfast In America and ...Famous Last Words....

As per the first two releases in the series, all three records have been remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. They are available to pre-order now from here and will be released on March 20, 2026.

Even in the Quietest Moments... was originally released in April 1977 and is the band's fifth album. It was an instant hit, charting at number 16 in the Billboard Album Charts, and the album's opening track, "Give A Little Bit," also broke into the Billboard Hot 100. To this day, the track has been streamed over almost 800 million times. Just a year after its original release, the album was ranked 63rd in The World Critic Lists, which recognized the 200 greatest albums of all time as voted for by notable rock critics and DJs.

Their sixth album, Breakfast In America, is their biggest commercial success. Released in March 1979, it has sold over 22 million worldwide, generated 2 billion global streams and spent 88 consecutive weeks in the Billboard 200. It spawned hit singles - "The Logical Song," "Goodbye Stranger," and "Take The Long Way Home," all of which broke into the Billboard Hot 100, with "The Logical Song" becoming their most prolific streamed track (over 900 million to date) spending 17 weeks on the chart. The album's title track also achieved international success, breaking into the UK top 10 and songs like "Oh Darling" have become beloved fan favorites. The album has gone on to receive a whole host of accolades, including two Grammy Awards and an Ivor Novello Award (for "The Logical Song"). It was ranked 207th in The Guinness All Time Top 1000 Albums, 69th in Classic Rock Magazine's Greatest British Rock Album of All Time, 43rd in Triple M's 100 Greatest Albums of All Time as voted by Australian listeners, and 294th in Colin Larkin's renowned book "All Time 1000 Albums".

...Famous Last Words... was released in October 1982 and is the final album to feature the band's 'classic line-up' of Hodgson, Davies, Helliwell, Thomson, and Siebenberg. The album was a commercial success, reaching number 5 in the U.S. Billboard Album Charts and number six in the UK. Roger Hodgson left the band in 1983 after which the group continued as a quartet.

This Supertramp half-speed remaster reissue series gives this catalogue a greater depth of sound that allows reappraisal of some of the most enduring songs of all time. Their albums are some of the most ground breaking in British rock history.

