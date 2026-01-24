Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour And New Record Deal

(PPR) Indie rock titans Death Cab for Cutie have joined the ANTI- Records family for future music releases and have also announced a summer headlining tour.
Nearly thirty years into their iconic career, the eight-time GRAMMY-nominated band joins a storied roster of indie stalwarts, including Tom Waits, Mavis Staples and Neko Case, in addition to MJ Lenderman, Fleet Foxes, Waxahatchee, Slow Pulp and more.
This partnership marks a return to the band's independent roots, which began with their 1997 formation and continued through their first four albums Stateside on Barsuk Records. Six albums for Atlantic Records followed, two of which achieved Platinum certification. Stay tuned for news on new music soon.
"We are thrilled to be joining the roster at ANTI- which includes some of our favourite artists, old friends and in many cases, both," shares Gibbard. "We also can't wait to begin this new chapter with the wonderful staff at ANTI- and share with you what we've been working on."
Their summer tour begins July 10th in Minneapolis and includes a two-night run at The Greek in Los Angeles. Japanese Breakfast, Nation of Language, and Jay Som will support on select dates. Presale begins Wednesday, January 28th at 10am local time with the general on sale to the public starting at 10am local on Friday, January 30th. See all dates below and click HERE to sign up for early access to tickets. Beforehand, Death Cab will co-headline Denver's Outside Days festival on May 29th.
These performances come on the heels of a historic, sold-out global tour in marking the 20th anniversary of the album Transatlanticism, where the band headlined All Points East in London, and the release of their universally acclaimed 10th studio effort, 2022's Asphalt Meadows.
"One of my favourite parts of being in this band is getting to be out on the road with artists that inspire us. Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som and Nation of Language have made some of our favourite albums in recent years and we're stoked they'll be joining us this summer," adds Gibbard.
Death Cab for Cutie tour dates
May 29 - Denver, CO - Outside Days *Festival
July 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory *Jay Som
July 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre *Jay Som
July 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *Jay Som
July 14 - Cincinnati, OH - MegaCorp Pavilion *Jay Som
July 15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion *Jay Som
July 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts *Japanese Breakfast
July 18 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC *Japanese Breakfast
July 19 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *Japanese Breakfast
July 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *Japanese Breakfast
July 22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *Japanese Breakfast
July 24 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre #Nation of Language
July 25 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary #Nation of Language
July 26 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove #Nation of Language
July 28 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's #Nation of Language
July 29 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater #Nation of Language
July 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre #Nation of Language
August 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #Nation of Language
August 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #Nation of Language
August 4 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park #Nation of Language
August 6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
August 7 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
