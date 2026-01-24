Death Dealer Reveal 'Riding On The Wings' Video As New Album Arrives

(Massacre Records) Death Dealer have unleashed their long-awaited new album "Reign Of Steel", available now worldwide via Massacre Records on Mediabook CD, Ltd. Vinyl LP and digital formats.

Forged over five years of writing and studio craftsmanship, "Reign Of Steel" represents the most ambitious, explosive and refined chapter in the band's discography. Featuring the all-star lineup of Sean Peck (vocals), Ross "The Boss" Friedman (guitars), Stu Marshall (guitars), Mike LePond (bass) and Steve Bolognese (drums), the album is packed with high-impact riffs, molten leads, soaring vocals and unapologetic heavy metal grandeur.

To celebrate the album's arrival, Death Dealer have also released a brand-new music video for "Riding On The Wings," one of the record's standout tracks and a furious display of speed, melody and traditional steel-forged power.

From the thunderous opener "Assemble" to the cinematic finale "Reign Of The Night," the album delivers ten tracks of pure fire without a moment wasted. Songwriting is sharper, performances are deadlier and production hits with a modern, high-impact punch - proof of a band firing at full power.

"Reign Of Steel was co-produced by Stuart Marshall and Sean Peck, with mixing and mastering handled by Chris Themelco at Monolith Studios," delivering a massive and contemporary sonic profile that enhances the band's signature sound. The album's striking artwork was created by Dusan Markovic, with additional design and layout by Alex Yarborough.

