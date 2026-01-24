Gypsy Pistoleros Reveal 'Dark Faerie Tales'

(BJF) Gypsy Pistoleros release their new single, & album title track, 'Dark Faerie Tales', out now, album out 17th April via The New Church Records, along with a music video for the track.
The world's only Glam Punk Goth 'n' Roll outlaws GYPSY PISTOLEROS return with the first taste of their most ambitious album yet. "Dark Faerie Tales", the lead single and title track from their forthcoming record, arrives January 23rd, 2026 via The New Church Records / Plastichead Distribution.
The single launches the next chapter for the cult renegades, whose last album Church of the Pistoleros was hailed as one of 2025's most fearless rock releases. With Dark Faerie Tales, the band push their genre-defying vision into darker, grander territory - a glam-goth-punk fever dream forged in their own twisted mythology.
A FAIRYTALE FOR THE DAMNED: Produced and co-written once again by sonic architect Dave Draper (Michael Monroe, Ginger Wildheart, The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, Therapy?, Elvana), "Dark Faerie Tales" blends sleaze-soaked punk energy with gothic grandeur, flamenco fire, and apocalyptic glam swagger.
The track sets the tone for the full album, due April 17th, 2026 - a decadent and dangerous collection of tales for the beautiful, the broken, and the strange of heart.
Available worldwide & instore on three-colour vinyl, digipak CD, and digital. Accompanied by the announcement of initial U.K 2026 Tour to back the release!
Following the success of Church of the Pistoleros - hailed as one of 2025's most fearless and eclectic rock albums - the Pistoleros have conjured something even bolder: a dark fairytale for the damned, a love letter to the beautiful and broken, and a twisted hymn for the strange of heart.
Born from the fires of their own mythology, Dark Faerie Tales drifts through haunted woods and neon dreams - where sleaze-drenched punk anthems meet gothic grandeur, and glam swagger burns with outlaw soul. Produced and co-written once again by sonic alchemist Dave Draper (Michael Monroe, Ginger Wildheart, The Wildhearts, Ryan Hamilton, Elvana, Therapy, etc), it's a record that breathes rebellion and myth.
Single/Video: "Dark Faerie Tales", 23rd January 2026
Album Release: April 17th, 2026
Label: The New Church Records / Plastichead Distribution
Track Listing:
Dark Faerie Tales
My One Desire, Burn It Up
King of Almost Everything
She's Getting Stranger
Take My Hand to Nightmare Land
Behind The Mask
Prince of the Damned
Rattling
I Whisper Goodbye
The Ghost of Baby Strange
To support the release, Gypsy Pistoleros will embark on the Dark Faerie Tales U.K. Tour, with additional festival and European dates to be announced.
2026
11 April - St Austell, The Band Club
16 April - London, The Underworld (SLADY, Continental Lovers, Bai Bang)
17 April - Worcester, The Marrs Bar
18 April - Pontypool, The Dragonffli
22 April - Newcastle, The Cluny
24 April - Dunfermline, The Brasshouse
25 April - Edinburgh, Bannermans
1-2 May - Beltane Gathering Festival, Wales
9 May - No Sleep Till Blackpool Festival @ The Waterloo
10 May - Stoke-on-Trent, Eleven (Matinee Show)
15 May - Nottingham, The Old Cold Store
16 May - Stockport, The Holy Diver
23 May - Breaking Bands Festival, Droitwich
Special Guests: James Kennedy & The Underdogs to support throughout Tour
6-9 August - Rebellion Punk Festival, Blackpool Winter Gardens
