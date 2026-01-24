Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade

() Onslaught are hitting North American soil starting in March for the first time in well over a decade with a devastating "Force From Hell" set, drawing heavily from their seminal first two 1980s albums! Records that helped define extreme thrash metal-complete with a neck breaking selection of classic Sy Keeler-era fan favorites to celebrate the vocalists triumphant return to the band!
Despite being based in Los Angeles, cult metal heroes WARLORD, whose catalog was recently acquired by BraveWords Records, have never played North America over their 45 year plus career span and are co-headlining this tour, playing their seminal album, "Deliver Us" in its entirety plus more classic era material. The two bands embark on this tour de force after a special set at Hell's Heroes in Houston TX.
"Super stoked to be returning to the States for our first full tour in 11 years and with Sy Keeler back at the helm, it's gonna' be mega..! This is just Part 1, we're bringing this tour to the entire USA so that nobody gets to miss out on this epic setlist..! See you in the Pit..!" - Nige Rockett (Onslaught)
"Although Warlord is an American band, formed in 1980... in those 45 years since, we never once performed live in the USA (our first gig ever was actually in Germany in 2002). This year we will set forth on our first ever tour of North America, performing the set that fans would have seen from us if we had done this all those years ago, the full "Deliver Us" Mini LP, "Cannons" tracks, "Lost And Lonely Days" EP and more". - Mark Zonder (Warlord)
03/18/2026 - Houston TX - Hell's Heroes
03/19/2026 - Dallas TX - Trees
03/20/2026 - Austin TX - Come And Take It Live
03/22/2026 - Tucson AZ - The Rock
03/24/2026 - Los Angeles CA - 1720
03/25/2026 - San Francisco CA - DNA Lounge
03/26/2026 - Sacramento CA - Colonial Theatre
03/27/2026 - Felton CA - Felton Music Hall
03/29/2026 - Portland OR - Star Theatre
03/30/2026 - Seattle WA - El Corazon
03/31/2026 - Vancouver BC - Rickshaw Theatre
04/02/2026 - Salt Lake City UT - Aces High Saloon
04/03/2026 - Denver CO - Marquis
04/04/2026 - Lincoln NE - Bourbon Theatre
04/06/2026 - Chicago IL - WC Social Club
04/08/2026 - Kansas City MO - Warehouse on Broadway
04/09/2026 - St Louis MO - Red Flag
04/10/2026 - Murfreesboro TN - Hop Springs
04/12/2026 - Atlanta GA - Masquerade
More dates to be announced.
