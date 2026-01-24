Onslaught Launching First North American Tour In Over A Decade

() Onslaught are hitting North American soil starting in March for the first time in well over a decade with a devastating "Force From Hell" set, drawing heavily from their seminal first two 1980s albums! Records that helped define extreme thrash metal-complete with a neck breaking selection of classic Sy Keeler-era fan favorites to celebrate the vocalists triumphant return to the band!

Despite being based in Los Angeles, cult metal heroes WARLORD, whose catalog was recently acquired by BraveWords Records, have never played North America over their 45 year plus career span and are co-headlining this tour, playing their seminal album, "Deliver Us" in its entirety plus more classic era material. The two bands embark on this tour de force after a special set at Hell's Heroes in Houston TX.

"Super stoked to be returning to the States for our first full tour in 11 years and with Sy Keeler back at the helm, it's gonna' be mega..! This is just Part 1, we're bringing this tour to the entire USA so that nobody gets to miss out on this epic setlist..! See you in the Pit..!" - Nige Rockett (Onslaught)

"Although Warlord is an American band, formed in 1980... in those 45 years since, we never once performed live in the USA (our first gig ever was actually in Germany in 2002). This year we will set forth on our first ever tour of North America, performing the set that fans would have seen from us if we had done this all those years ago, the full "Deliver Us" Mini LP, "Cannons" tracks, "Lost And Lonely Days" EP and more". - Mark Zonder (Warlord)

03/18/2026 - Houston TX - Hell's Heroes

03/19/2026 - Dallas TX - Trees

03/20/2026 - Austin TX - Come And Take It Live

03/22/2026 - Tucson AZ - The Rock

03/24/2026 - Los Angeles CA - 1720

03/25/2026 - San Francisco CA - DNA Lounge

03/26/2026 - Sacramento CA - Colonial Theatre

03/27/2026 - Felton CA - Felton Music Hall

03/29/2026 - Portland OR - Star Theatre

03/30/2026 - Seattle WA - El Corazon

03/31/2026 - Vancouver BC - Rickshaw Theatre

04/02/2026 - Salt Lake City UT - Aces High Saloon

04/03/2026 - Denver CO - Marquis

04/04/2026 - Lincoln NE - Bourbon Theatre

04/06/2026 - Chicago IL - WC Social Club

04/08/2026 - Kansas City MO - Warehouse on Broadway

04/09/2026 - St Louis MO - Red Flag

04/10/2026 - Murfreesboro TN - Hop Springs

04/12/2026 - Atlanta GA - Masquerade

More dates to be announced.

