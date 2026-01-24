Swim the Current Release 'Concrete Angel' Video

.

Published: Jan 24, 2026
(OMG) Swim the Current is excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Concrete Angel". This incredible new track was co-produced by George Pond and David Caplinger.

Alongside the single, Swim the Current also premiered the official music video for "Concrete Angel."The band's vocalist, Marcos Leal states, "'Concrete Angel' is a hard workers anthem, inspired by my father, my grandfather, my brothers, and all the guys who worked sun up to sun down to give me the opportunity to chase my dreams as a musician. This one is for my dad!!"

Bassist George Pond adds, "'Concrete Angel' is a reminder that even in the hardest days, there's beauty in endurance and grace in getting back up. Our angels help us get through the day. It's a blue-collar heartbeat - long days, hard roads, whiskey nights, and the stubborn will to carry on."

Bringing together an all-star lineup of rock talents, including vocalist Marcos Leal (formerly of Ill Nino), bassist George Pond (Disciples of Verity), guitarist Greg Antine, drummer Chris Moore (George Lynch, Ultraphonix, Rock of Ages), and lead guitarist Joe Gareri, takes the band's sound to new heights.

