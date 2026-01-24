Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'I Got You' Video To Announce New Album

(Press Here) Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB), the GRAMMY Award-winning band led by the dynamic wife and husband duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, has announced the details for their sixth studio album, Future Soul, and released the first single "I Got You."

The 11-track collection, the band's most powerful album to date, will be released on Friday, March 20th via Fantasy Records in the middle of TTB's 10-show headlining run at NYC's Beacon Theatre.

The infectious "I Got You," written by guitarist/vocalist Mike Mattison, takes cues from the spirit of Derek and the Dominos and Delaney & Bonnie to create a driving, mid-tempo classic.

"'I Got You' is a breath of fresh air and pretty different for us," shares Trucks. "It feels like the band, but it doesn't feel like anything we've done before."

Produced by Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Carrie Underwood) and co-produced by Trucks, Future Soul - recorded at their own Swamp Raga Recording (Jacksonville, FL) as well as Phantom Studios (Gallatin, TN) - marks the follow-up to TTB's 2022 conceptual quadruple studio album, I Am The Moon, and their latest live release, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN') (2025). The heart, honesty, and full-band collaboration on Future Soul makes the forthcoming album the most unique collection to date from the revered 12-piece powerhouse ensemble. The majority of the songwriting was done by Trucks, Tedeschi, Mattison, Gabe Dixon, and Tyler Greenwell with the music sonically pulling from a variety of influences including funk, rock 'n roll, blues, soul, punk, and much more.

To support the album's release, Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced their Future Soul 2026 Tour, produced by Live Nation. Following the band's residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City from March 10-28, the 35-date headlining outing will kick off April 14th in Dallas for the spring leg, which also stops in Fort Worth, Houston, Raleigh and Atlanta, the latter as a co-headlining show with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. To launch the summer and fall portion of the tour, TTB - "one of the best bands on the road today" - returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for their annual double header on July 31st and August 1st. They'll then bring their electrifying and acclaimed live show across the U.S. stopping in such cities as Seattle, Berkeley, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Washington, DC, Bridgeport, St. Augustine, Tampa, and Milwaukee, among many others, before wrapping with a four-night stand in Chicago from October 23-27. Four dates in August will feature co-headlining shows with Alabama Shakes. Also joining will be very special guest Sheryl Crow for two shows in September, Lukas Nelson on select dates throughout the tour, and JJ Grey & Mofro and Molly Tuttle in various cities, respectively. TTB is also set to perform at numerous festivals this year including Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival in addition to their own Sun, Sand & Soul experience in April. See below for all upcoming tour dates.

TTB Swamp Family Fan Club presales for the Future Soul 2026 Tour will be available starting Tuesday, January 27 at 10am local time. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 27 at noon local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Future Soul Track Listing

1. Crazy Cryin'

2. I Got You

3. Who Am I

4. Hero

5. What In The World

6. Future Soul

7. Under The Knife

8. Be Kind

9. Devil Be Gone

10. Shout Out

11. Ride On

Beacon Theatre Residency:

Tuesday, March 10 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, March 11 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

Friday, March 13 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 14 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, March 18 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 20 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 21 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, March 25 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Friday, March 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Saturday, March 28 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

Future Soul 2026 Tour:

Tuesday, April 14 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park ~

Wednesday, April 15 - Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium ~

Friday, April 17 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion sponsored by Huntsman ^

Sunday, April 19 - Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn +

April 23-25 - Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand and Soul 2026 +

Tuesday, April 28 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

Wednesday, April 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek $

Sunday, May 3 - New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival +

Sunday, June 14 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival +

June 18-21 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival +

Saturday, June 20 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival +

July 22-26 - Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest +

Friday, July 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^!

Saturday, August 1 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^!

Tuesday, August 4 - Seattle, WA @ TBA ^

Wednesday, August 5 - Seattle, WA @ TBA ^

Friday, August 7 - Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn ^!

Saturday, August 8 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

Sunday, August 9 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic ^!

Wednesday, August 12 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^!

Thursday, August 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^!

Sunday, August 16 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park ^

TBA - Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

Saturday, August 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center %

Sunday, August 23 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater %

Tuesday, August 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater %

Wednesday, August 26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center %

Friday, August 28 - Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap ^!

Saturday, August 29 - Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap ^!

Monday, August 31 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

Wednesday, September 2 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood ^!

Friday, September 4 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater**

Saturday, September 5 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater **

Sunday, September 6 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ^

Friday, October 9 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre =

Saturday, October 10 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre =

Tuesday, October 13 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound =

Wednesday, October 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live =

Friday, October 23 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre =

Saturday, October 24 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre =

Monday, October 26 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre =

Tuesday, October 27 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre =

% co-headlining with Alabama Shakes

# co-headlining with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

** with very special guest Sheryl Crow

^ Lukas Nelson supporting

$ JJ Grey & Mofro supporting

~ Molly Tuttle supporting

= An Evening With show

+ indicates festival appearance

! not a Live Nation show

