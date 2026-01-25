ALEXSUCKS Unleash 'Autopilot' Video

(Warner) Unpredictable L.A. rock outfit ALEXSUCKS crash into 2026 with their heart-racing new single "Autopilot," a highly combustible mix of indie urgency, post-punk darkness, and anthemic vocals.

The band is also announcing their much anticipated new album of the same name, Autopilot, set to arrive in less than a month - February 20 - via Warner Records.

The LP reveal follows the news that ALEXSUCKS is hitting the road on February 25 for their headlining autopilot US tour, set to storm sweaty clubs deep into March after the band proved their mettle last year via seismic sets at Lollapalooza and in packed houses here and abroad. Full itinerary below and tickets HERE.

"Autopilot" is yet another reason to run, not walk, to the nearest ALEXSUCKS gig. Opening on a jagged guitar riff, the song quickly explodes into a breakneck pace driven by thrumming bass and drums that pop like firecrackers. Harnessing both slacker cool and fiery emotion, frontman Alex Alvarez sings from the POV of someone who's lost without their other half - who doesn't yet understand why it's over or who's to blame: "If I'm the one that holds the gun / Then tell me why am I bleeding? I'm bleeding / Well so what, we lost control / Autopilot, I need ya, I need ya."

Alex adds simply, "If you don't wanna shoot yourself in the foot, then don't."

The new song is the latest in a string of buzz-building ALEXSUCKS singles. Most recent was "The Headache," a woozy, whistle-propelled alt-rock bop that came with a thrilling visual full of raucous performance footage and side quests from the road. Before that came "Flowers & Dirt" - a tribute to finding love in low places featuring Alex's actual girlfriend, indie-pop artist Lola Bllue - and "Worm in the Sun," which was dubbed "an absolute banger" by Ones to Watch and was one of two ALEXSUCKS songs to land in the beloved skate. video game.

It's all part of a wild run that finds the band continuing to solidify themselves as the new faces of modern rock. Inspired by the garage and dance-punk revival - while bringing their own sonic influences, raw style, and reflective-yet-catchy lyrics - ALEXSUCKS crashed into the L.A. indie scene in the summer of 2023 with their debut album The Gutter. The striking standouts "6 Pack and Cigarettes" and "Can We Forget" tallied over 4.2 million and 3.3 million streams, respectively, at one point pushing the band's monthly Spotify listener count over 800,000. Rounded out by guitarist John Luther, drummer Jonny Ransom, and bassist Garrett Orseno (aka DJ Topgun), the band capped off 2024 with their head-turning Warm Beers EP. Thus far, the short but impactful set has earned 10 million total streams and gushing acclaim from press and artists alike. Alternative Press hailed Warm Beers as an "addicting" "six-song collection that spans the worlds of alternative rock, dance-punk, and old-school MTV." Meanwhile, Zac Carper of 2024 tourmates FIDLAR urged 303 Magazine, "Everybody needs to check out the band that is supporting us. ALEXSUCKS. They have this song called 'Warm Beers' that makes me cry."

ALEXSUCKS' autopilot US tour

Feb 25 - The Rebel Lounge @ Phoenix, AZ

Feb 27 - Brushy Street Commons @ Austin, TX

Feb 28 - House of Blues Houston @ Houston, TX

Mar 01 - Dada Dallas @ Dallas, TX

Mar 03 - Georgia Theatre @ Athens, GA

Mar 05 - Bayboro Brewing Co. @ St. Petersburg, FL

Mar 06 - Jack Rabbits @ Jacksonville, FL

Mar 07 - Neighborhood Theatre @ Charlotte, NC

Mar 09 - The Atlantis @ Washington, DC

Mar 10 - Market Hotel @ Brooklyn, NY

Mar 12 - The Sound Garage @ Toronto, ON

Mar 13 - The Loving Touch @ Ferndale, MI

Mar 14 - Mahall's @ Lakewood, OH

Mar 15 - Lincoln Hall @ Chicago, IL

Mar 16 - 7th St Entry @ Minneapolis, MN

Mar 18 - Marquis Theater @ Denver, CO

Mar 20 - Soundwell @ Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 22 - Baba Yaga @ Seattle, WA

Mar 24 - Harlow's @ Sacramento, CA

Mar 25 - El Rey Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

