David Ellefson To Play 'Countdown To Extinction' In Full On Bass Warrior Tour

(OMG) GRAMMY Award winning bassist David Ellefson has announced his Bass Warrior Tour in Europe for March 2026. The tour will feature Ellefson and his solo band performing select cuts from his well-known catalog of Mega hits, including the Megadeth Countdown to Extinction album in it's entirety, solo material and other hard rock & metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career. Direct support on all dates is Mado.
Ellefson states, "Bass Warrior has become an annual celebration with my fans across Europe. This year I'm really excited to be performing the 'Countdown to Extinction' album in its entirety on the tour. It's always been one of my favorite albums in my discography and I'm looking forward to celebrating those songs with my fans on the tour in March."
Ellefson launched his Bass Warrior tour in 2024, with musical director Andy Martongelli (Ellefson-Soto, Artemis) as a way to perform songs for fans across Europe from his 40+ years as a world renowned recording artist.
ass Warrior European Tour Dates:
12.3 Kill Joy - Rome (Italy)
13.3 Pocoloco - Paganica (Italy)
17.3 Spazio Artis - Legnago (Italy)
18.3 Reigen Live - Vienna (Austria)
19.3 Bounty Rock - Olomouc (Czech)
20.3 Kino Klub - Svatoborice (Czech)
21.3 Rc Mlyn - Vrutky (slovakia)
23.3 Muzeum - Bratislava (slovakia)
24.3 Bergkeller - Reichenbach (Germany)
25.3 Sounddog - Breda (Netherlands)
26.3 De Kaller - Zutendaal (Belgium)
28.3 Manoir Pub - St Maurice (Switzerland)
29.3 Rock N Roll - Rho/Milan (Italy)
