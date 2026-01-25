Evildead Expand Classic Albums For Reissues

(ASPR) American thrash metal rockers Evildead will re-release their cult albums Annihilation Of Civilization and The Underworld on CD, LP, and for digital download, including a number of bonus tracks on March 27th. The original recordings date back to 1989 and 1991 and have been remastered by Bill Metoyer (Slayer, Armored Saint).

At the time, both albums laid the foundations for the band's career, which, following an extended hiatus, continues to this day. Evildead's music has always been marked by a brilliant mix of speed and thrash metal, with hard riffs, fast drums, and lyrics that critically address political and social issues, as well as themes such as horror and apocalyptic scenarios.

"The late '80s and early '90s were pivotal years for us," recalls guitarist and band co-founder Juan Garcia (Agent Steel, Body Count). "We were signed to Steamhammer, released our first two albums, and played some incredible shows. When grunge took hold in the '90s, many U.S. labels chased bands with that sound, but we stayed true to Evildead's thrash metal roots. Compiling and remastering these two classic albums was time-consuming, from tracking down bonus material to locating old photos. Our fans have been asking for these albums to be available again for many years, and we're proud to announce that the long wait is finally over."

ANNIHILATION OF CIVILIZATION TRACK LISTING:

"F.C.I./ The Awakening"

"Annihilation Of Civilization"

"Living Good"

"Future Shock"

"Holy Trials"

"Gone Shooting"

"Parricide"

"Unauthorized Exploitation"

"B.O.H.I.C.A." (Bonus Track)

"Run Again" (Bonus Track)

"Sloe-Death" (Bonus Track)

"Rise Above" (Bonus Track)

THE UNDERWORLD TRACK LISTING:

"Intro (Comshell 5)"

"Global Warming"

"Branded"

"Welcome To Kuwait"

"Critic/Cynic"

"The 'Hood"

"The Underworld"

"He's A Woman / She's A Man"

"Process Elimination"

"Labyrinth Of The Mind"

"Reap What You Sow"

"Darkness (live)" (Bonus Track)

"The 'Hood (live)" (Bonus Track)

