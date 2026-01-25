Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Powerful Blues-Gospel Anthem 'Hell Or High Water'

(Noble) British blues‑rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns with a striking new single, "Hell Or High Water," out today via Journeyman Records. The track finds Joanne channelling resilience, faith, and self‑belief into one of her most emotionally charged recordings to date. "Hell Or High Water is a defiant, soul‑bearing Blues/Gospel anthem about surviving the war inside your own head and refusing to give in," Joanne shares. "It's about resilience and self-belief even in the hardest of times."

From its stark opening moments through its hypnotic rhythmic pulse, "Hell Or High Water" builds an atmosphere steeped in tension and release. Joanne's raw, blues‑soaked vocal performance carries lyrics that wrestle openly with doubt, temptation, and perseverance.

Lines like "Devil on my shoulder keeps whispering in my ear" and the repeated plea "Lord, don't let me falter" frame the song as a deeply personal reckoning, grounded in honesty rather than polish. Yet even as it explores darker emotional terrain, the song is instantly catchy - anchored by handclaps, a rolling groove, and a hook that lingers long after the final chorus. Joanne's searing guitar riffs cut through the track with clarity and conviction, and the solo - equal parts grit and grace - reminds listeners exactly why she's considered one of today's most formidable blues guitarists.

The release follows a prolific and creatively rich period for Joanne. Over the past year, she released her acclaimed album Black & Gold, along with a Deluxe Edition featuring stripped‑back acoustic versions of fan favourites including "Hold Of My Heart," "Grayer Shade Of Blue," and "Black & Gold."

The album earned widespread praise, with Classic Rock rating it 9/10, Powerplay Magazine highlighting its "pop appeal and smoothness," Guitarist Magazine noting that it "reinforces Joanne's place in the firmament of today's brightest stars," and American Blues Scene calling it "a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne's artistry."

"Hell Or High Water" offers a first glimpse into a new slate of material Joanne plans to unveil over the coming year. While stylistically rooted in the blues traditions that have defined her career, the song reflects an artist continuing to push herself emotionally and creatively, leaning into vulnerability while maintaining the strength that has become her hallmark.

The new single arrives amid an extensive period of touring. Joanne is about to kick off 2026 with a major UK and European headline tour before returning to the United States for a Spring tour spanning the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Florida. Known for her commanding live presence, fiery guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, Joanne continues to connect powerfully with audiences worldwide.

2026 UK/Europe Tour

January 25 - Edinburgh, UK - The Queen's Hall

January 26 - Buxton, UK - Opera House

January 28 - Blackpool, UK - Opera House

January 29 - Sunderland, UK - The Fire Station

January 30 - Southend-On-Sea, UK - Palace Theatre

February 1 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

February 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage Werk

February 5 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

February 6 - Cologne, DE - Die Kantine

February 8 - Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann

February 9 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten Festsaal

February 10 - Milan, IT - Legend Club Milano

February 12 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

2026 Spring U.S. Tour

March 18 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts

March 20 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

March 21 - Pittsford, NY - Beston Hall

March 22 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

March 24 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

March 25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

March 27 - State College, PA - The State Theatre

March 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

March 29 - Oakmont, PA - The Oaks Theater

March 31 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater

April 2 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theatre

April 3 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center

April 4 - Cornelius, NC - Cain Center for the Arts

April 7 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

April 9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

April 10 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 10-12 Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend +

+Sold Out

